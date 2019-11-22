StratiFi Health Ranked #21 Fastest-Growing, Privately Held Company in North Texas

PLANO, Texas, Nov. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- For the second consecutive year, StratiFi Health, a company committed to transforming the delivery of health care in America, has placed in the top 25 of the Dallas 100 Awards with the Caruth Institute for Entrepreneurship at the Southern Methodist University Cox School of Business. StratiFi Health ranked #21 among the 100 fastest-growing, privately held companies in North Texas.

The company's evolving business model of improving patient outcomes and lowering health care costs has led to its outstanding growth. Dallas 100™, co-founded by the SMU Cox Caruth Institute, honors the ingenuity, commitment, and perseverance of the fastest-growing privately held entrepreneurial businesses in the Dallas area.

"It is an honor for StratiFi Health to be recognized, not only for our growth as a business but also for our commitment to solving some of the biggest healthcare challenges of today," said StratiFi Health CEO and Co-founder Christopher Crow, MD. "Our team's hard work and dedication to our purpose is key to our success."

"For the second year consecutive year, we are honored to join the distinguished list of Dallas 100 companies," said President and Co-founder Lance Spivey. "Entrepreneurship is important for promoting social change and driving innovation, something we pride ourselves on at StratiFi Health."

StratiFi Health was recognized alongside the other outstanding winners, Thursday, November 21, at the Omni Dallas Hotel. Collectively, the companies grew at an average annual growth rate of 82% from 2016 to 2018. Together, they created almost 7,000 jobs during the same period. For the complete list of Dallas 100 award winners, read the full story here.

About StratiFi Health

StratiFi Health exists to improve the health of communities by providing Physician Practice Services and Population Health Services that proactively shape the patient's health care experience. Grounded in deep physician practice expertise and born from over 50 years of owning and operating physician practices, StratiFi Health appreciates that the most important relationship in health care is the physician-patient relationship. Informed by data in everything we do, StratiFi Health leverages information from all aspects of the patient's health to assess and direct high-value outcomes. To learn more about StratiFi Health, visit www.stratifihealth.com or follow on Twitter at @StratiFi_Health.

