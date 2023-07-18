StratiFi Hires Sarah Gribben to Serve As Director of Sales and Business Development

The addition of experienced sales executive and former e-Money leader comes as the company continues to rapidly expand its roster of wealth management clients

SAN FRANCISCO, July 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- StratiFi – a fast-growing risk management platform that provides wealth management firms and industry professionals a one-stop-shop solution for portfolio risk analysis, client risk profiling and compliance – today announced that it has hired Sarah Gribben to serve as Director of Sales and Business Development.

In this role, Gribben will leverage her over 20 years of industry experience, strong sales acumen and vast knowledge of financial technology to develop and cultivate new customer relationships for StratiFi. She will report to the company's founder and CEO Akhil Lodha.

"I'm thrilled to welcome Sarah to the StratiFi team," Lodha said. "Being able to attract professionals of her caliber to the company is a testament to our vision, growth trajectory and, most importantly, the quality of our platform, which is at once both comprehensive and easy to use. Her record speaks for itself, and I'm so excited to see what she can do to help us take our business to the next level in the coming months and beyond."

StratiFi's risk-centric platform serves financial advisors, investment managers and compliance officers at RIAs, independent broker-dealers, family offices and other institutions. It monitors over 135,000 accounts totaling more than $50 billion in assets under risk supervision. Over the past three years, it has increased the number of accounts and assets under risk supervision it monitors by 250% and 200%, respectively.

Previously, Gribben was with e-Money, where she held various roles over her 12-year career with the company, including Senior Account Manager, VP, Key Accounts and Director, Advisor Sales. During her time there, she consistently brought an innovative and a result-oriented approach to her work, allowing her to take home a variety of recognitions and making her a valuable asset to the organization. Before e-Money, she was an Account Executive in wholesale lending.

Gribben's addition to the team comes as StratiFi continues to add customers at a breakneck pace. In recent weeks, it has inked agreements with a series of fast-growing wealth management firms, including:

  • Ausdal Financial Partners (approximately $1.4 billion in AUM)
  • Gladstone Wealth Partners (approximately $13 billion)
  • Ingalls & Snyder (approximately $6 billion)

"I am delighted to join Akhil and the rest of the team at StratiFi," Gribben said. "Though the fintech marketplace has become increasingly crowded in recent years, advisors and firms have come away underwhelmed by many of today's risk and compliance software offerings, which often are too expensive, overly complicated and painstakingly manual. StratiFi's platform presents a wonderful contrast, so I can't wait to begin engaging customers to tell our story."

Lodha concluded, "At a time when some financial technology providers within wealth management have begun to de-prioritize risk offerings, we have made a conscious choice to put them front and center, believing they are precisely what firms operating within a highly regulated industry need, not just for themselves but for their clients. Sarah's addition to the team, not to mention our recent flurry of customer wins, underscores that the market is beginning to embrace that viewpoint as well."

About StratiFi

StratiFi is a fast-growing, San Francisco-based financial technology platform for the wealth management space that provides a streamlined approach to risk profiling, IPS generation, portfolio building and compliance oversight. It serves financial advisors, investment managers and compliance officers at RIAs, independent broker-dealers, family offices and other institutions. Its platform has been awarded a number of recognitions in recent years, including from T3 / Inside Information Survey, WealthManagement.com and others.

