Stratify Genomics and Orig3n sign commercial partnership

SAN DIEGO and BOSTON, Dec. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Stratify Genomics, a pioneer in genetic cancer risk tests for the general population, today announced a commercial partnership with Orig3n, the leader in lifestyle genetic testing. The partnership will serve to empower individuals with knowledge of their minds, bodies, and now lifetime risk of cancer, at a genetic level. The two companies will educate each other's customers on personalized genetic information in order to enhance their health and wellness, by making available several of the tests offered by the companies.

"We are proud to partner with the truly innovative team at Orig3n," said Martyn Gross, President of Stratify Genomics. "Orig3n shares our vision that information at the personal genetic level can enable individuals to create a better future for themselves. We think our respective customers, who have already been empowered by genetic information, will be a natural fit for each other's platforms and further tests."

"We're extremely excited to be partnering with Stratify," said Robin Y. Smith, CEO of Orig3n. "Customers will be able to learn important information about their risks for prostate and other cancers, leveraging genetics. It is our hope that this will be yet another way in which Orig3n assists customers to lead a healthier, more proactive and more informed lifestyle, with benefits for both individuals and the broader healthcare system."

Stratify Genomics commercializes the Prompt PGS test for lifetime predisposition to Prostate Cancer. Due to changing screening recommendations, PSA testing has been used less frequently, resulting in an increase of metastatic prostate cancer since 2012. Prompt PGS is a simple cheek swab test that shows how likely a man is to get Prostate Cancer, and includes guidance from clinicians on how often a man should get PSA screening based on their individual score.

About Stratify

Stratify Genomics Inc. is a cancer risk stratification company for the general population, using proprietary chemistry to deliver low cost next-generation sequencing to identify methods of saving lives and healthcare spend through modified screening frequency. The company was initially founded and funded by oncologists with the purpose of preventing cancer on the largest scale. For more information, contact info@stratifygenomics.com.

About Orig3n

Orig3n exists at the intersection of biological science and emerging technology, on a mission to revolutionize the future of medicine. As part of its mission to democratize access to genetic information, Orig3n provides consumers direct, affordable access to information about their lifestyle-related genes, thereby empowering people to make educated, proactive and personalized lifestyle choices that may impact their well-being. Orig3n also invests in breakthrough cell therapy programs by utilizing cutting-edge cellular science to develop personalized therapies for repairing tissue damage and treating disease. Since its inception in 2014, Orig3n has built the largest suite of direct-to-consumer genetic tests on the market, and the world's most comprehensive cell bank for commercial regenerative medicine applications. For more information, visit www.orig3n.com.

