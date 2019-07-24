Stratify Genomics Announces Additional $2.2M Seed Series Funding

SAN DIEGO, July 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Stratify Genomics, a pioneer in genetic testing for cancer risk, is pleased to announce it has successfully raised a third Seed Series investment of $2.2 million from angel investors. The company's flagship product Prompt Prostate Genetic Score (PGS) was released last year, and the financing will be used to achieve further Prompt PGS sales and commercial partnerships.

"We are excited for the commercial partnership opportunities that have emerged since launching Prompt PGS," said Martyn Gross, President of Stratify Genomics. "This funding will help fuel further adoption of our prostate cancer risk test so that we can get closer to our goal of nationwide risk screening and a significant reduction of metastatic prostate cancer in the US and abroad."

Prompt PGS was founded by Dr. Karim Kader, head of Urologic Oncology at UC San Diego, and has enjoyed favorable attention from many Key Opinion Leaders in Urology by providing lifetime risk assessment for prostate cancer and offering decision tools for recommending screening frequency. Prompt PGS is also the first test commercialized by Stratify Genomics, a company commercializing proprietary next-generation sequencing chemistry that allows for massive cost and time savings for small assays.

About Stratify Genomics

Stratify Genomics Inc. is a company specializing in cancer risk testing for the general population, using proprietary chemistry to deliver low cost next-generation sequencing to identify methods of saving lives and healthcare spend through modified screening frequency. The company was initially founded and funded by oncologists with the purpose of preventing cancer on the largest scale. For more information, contact info@stratifygenomics.com.

