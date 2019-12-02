Stratify Genomics announces Hispanic validation of Prompt PGS test for lifetime risk of prostate cancer

SAN DIEGO, Dec. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Stratify Genomics, a pioneer in genetic cancer risk tests for the general population, today announced that its Prompt PGS test for lifetime risk of developing prostate cancer has been validated on Hispanic male patients.

"After a great amount of data analysis and rigorous work, the Prompt PGS test can now be ordered for Hispanic patients. This development represents Stratify's commitment to developing personalized Prostate Cancer risk tests for all men in the US. We are working on validating additional races so that in the coming years any man can get a truly personalized screening schedule for clinically relevant cancer."

Prompt PGS is a simple cheek swab test to help determine how likely men are to develop prostate cancer and guide decision making on how often they should receive prostate-specific antigen (PSA) or other screening. Despite being curable, prostate cancer remains the second most leading cause of cancer-related deaths in men. PSA testing is the main screening tool for early detection of cancer but is not appropriate for every man annually. Due to changing screening recommendations, PSA testing has been used less frequently, resulting in an increase of metastatic prostate cancer since 2012.

In a major prostate cancer trial, incorporating a Prompt PGS-modified PSA screening strategy would have identified 3x more patients at higher risk of prostate cancer than family history alone. In that same trial, incorporating Prompt PGS-modified screening would have been 2x as efficient as annual PSA screening.

About Stratify

Stratify Genomics Inc. is a cancer risk stratification company for the general population, using proprietary chemistry to deliver low cost next-generation sequencing to identify methods of saving lives and healthcare spend through modified screening frequency. The company was initially founded and funded by oncologists with the purpose of preventing cancer on the largest scale.

