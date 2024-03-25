Stratifyd, Inc. and former founder announce successful resolution of stateside litigation further enabling the future growth of the company

Stratifyd and its former founder, Derek Wang, reach successful resolution of the litigation between them.

CHARLOTTE, N.C., March 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Stratifyd and Derek Wang are pleased to announce the successful resolution of the litigation between them. The parties have reached an amicable settlement, bringing an end to all legal disputes. The terms of the settlement are confidential. Both parties express their satisfaction with the outcome and look forward to moving forward in their respective endeavors.

Stratifyd's connected intelligence solution bridges the gap between insights and outcomes through a powerful engine that unifies all structured and unstructured data sources, surfaces hidden themes, and provides actionable intel. Unlike competing solutions, Stratifyd leverages augmented intelligence to apply unsupervised rules to analysis, enabling users to identify the "unknown unknowns" buried within their data. Fortune 500 companies worldwide turn to Stratifyd to optimize medical insights, customer intelligence, brand management, and contact center, product, and employee experiences. To learn more, visit www.stratifyd.com.

