Stratis Medical, Inc., becomes the exclusive distributor for MiroCam® Capsule Endoscopy products in the United States, receives 510 k clearance and launches the first and only dual-camera capsule endoscopy system for examination of the small intestine

MiroCam® MC2000B Dual-Camera Capsule Endoscope Receives 510K Market Clearance

The MiroCam® MC2000B Dual Camera Capsule Endoscope, is the latest VCE tech-

nology to receive 510K Market Clearance designed for increased mucosal visualization of the small bowel. Dr. Paul Akerman, Chief Medical Officer and Director of Therapeutic Endoscopy at University Gastroenterology in Providence, RI said "The MiroCam VCE system combines hardware and software excellence and is vital part of the care of the GI patient. MiroCam is highly cost competitive and can have a significant and positive impact on the office-based GI practice." Also new with the system is the MiroCam MR2000 Data Recorder with real-time viewer. Used in conjunction with the MiroCam video capsules and data belt or sensor array it receives, records and processes images faster and more effectively. In addition, the recently updated user-friendly MiroView® software offers features such as positioning markers, automatic bleeding detection, a reference library, and an advanced report generator. The software is HIPAA compliant and encrypted, which means it is both safe and protected.

About Stratis Medical

Now more than ever, healthcare providers are faced with the overwhelming challenge of providing the best patient care under extreme budgetary constraints. Stratis Medical was founded to address that need. Our goal is to bring best-in-class medical products to U.S. healthcare providers at a lower cost. We accomplish this through trusted global partnerships with proven manufacturers, innovative physicians, healthcare professionals, and engineers. We are committed to providing state-of-the-art product solutions, exceptional customer service, and superior overall value. Please visit us at DDW in Washington D.C. at IntroMedic booth 2201.

Capsule Endoscope Systems Market: Competitive Analysis 2013-2019

https://thebiotechnologynews.com/50711/capsule-endoscope-systems-market-competitive-analysis-2013-to-2019/

According to "The Biotechnology News," the global capsule endoscopy systems market is expected to show a significant growth with the rise in aging population who require much medical care.

First clinical trial of the "Miro" capsule endoscope by using a novel transmission tech-nology: electric-field propagation.

GASTROINTESTINAL ENDOSCOPY 2009 Volume 69, No. 2, 253-259

Seungmin Bang, MD; Jeong Youp Park, MD; Seok Jeong, MD; Young Ho Kim, PhD; HanBoShim, PhD; TaeSongKim, PhD; Don Haeng Lee, MD PhD; SiYoung Song, MD PhD; Seoul, Korea

Conclusions: MiroCam is safe and effective for exploring the entire small bowel, with good image quality and real-time feasibility. This novel transmission technology may have applications beyond the filed of capsule endoscopy.

(Gastrointest Endosc 2009;69:253-9.)

Prospective comparison of the diagnostic yield of the MiroCam® and PillCamSB2®

video capsules in patients with obscure digestive bleeding.

Service d'hépatogastroentérologie, Hôpital E. Herriot, Lyon

Pioche M, Gaudin JL, Filoche B, Jacob P, Lamouliatte H, Duburque C, Chaput U, Ben Soussan E, Daudet, Tournan, GaudricM, EderyJ, Cellier C, D'Halluin PN, Saurin JC and the French Society of Digestive Endoscopy (SFED); Lyon, France

Results: In 73 patients having both examinations completed, the diagnostic yield of

the MiroCam and Given SB2 systems were of 56.2% and 46.6% respectively. In these 73 patients,18 lesions were diagnosed by only one procedure (14 MiroCam, 4 PillCam).

Contacts:

William Bookwalter, President and CEO

888.292.7875

AJ Verunac, Vice President of Sales

888.292.7875

Melahni Ake, Director of Clinical and Product Education

888.292.7875

To learn more, please visit stratismedical.com

