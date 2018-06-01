Stratis Medical, Inc., becomes the exclusive distributor for MiroCam® Capsule Endoscopy products in the United States, receives 510 k clearance and launches the first and only dual-camera capsule endoscopy system for examination of the small intestine

WASHINGTON, June 1, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Stratis Medical, Inc., (stratismedical.com) a U.S. importer and distributor of gastro-enterology products, announced at Digestive Disease Week 2018 that the company has established an exclusive distribution agreement for the MiroCam® Capsule
Endoscopy System in the United States manufactured by IntroMedic Co., Ltd., a Korean based company 150840 (KOSDAQ). IntroMedic is a market leader for medical technology and is dedicated to providing innovative products to the medical device industry. The MiroCam Video Capsule Endoscopy (VCE) system is successfully marketed in over 88 countries. William Bookwalter, President and CEO of Stratis said, "We are honored and excited to be awarded the exclusive distributorship for IntroMedic's MiroCam Capsule Endoscopy Products in the United States. There are over four million cases of IBD and IDA in the U.S. alone, and a significant portion of these patients could benefit from an examination of the entire small bowel. MiroCam represents a best-in-class, leading alternative to current VCE technology and adds clinical value to the improvement in increasing diagnostic yield. We look forward to bringing this innovative technology along with exceptional customer service and technical support to the gastroenterology community and their patients."
The MiroCam VCE is intended for visualization and monitoring of the small bowel mucosa such as in suspected Crohn's disease, lesions that may be the source of GI bleed (either overt or occult) and iron deficiency anemia (IDA). MiroCam is the first capsule endoscopy system with E-Field Propagation or Human Body Communication (HBC), a patented technology utilizing the human body as a communication medium. This innovative approach results in high image resolution and longer operating time, enabling more consistent and accurate diagnosis of the entire small bowel.
MiroCam® MC2000B Dual-Camera Capsule Endoscope Receives 510K Market Clearance
The MiroCam® MC2000B Dual Camera Capsule Endoscope, is the latest VCE tech-
nology to receive 510K Market Clearance designed for increased mucosal visualization of the small bowel. Dr. Paul Akerman, Chief Medical Officer and Director of Therapeutic Endoscopy at University Gastroenterology in Providence, RI said "The MiroCam VCE system combines hardware and software excellence and is vital part of the care of the GI patient. MiroCam is highly cost competitive and can have a significant and positive impact on the office-based GI practice." Also new with the system is the MiroCam MR2000 Data Recorder with real-time viewer. Used in conjunction with the MiroCam video capsules and data belt or sensor array it receives, records and processes images faster and more effectively. In addition, the recently updated user-friendly MiroView® software offers features such as positioning markers, automatic bleeding detection, a reference library, and an advanced report generator. The software is HIPAA compliant and encrypted, which means it is both safe and protected.
About Stratis Medical
Now more than ever, healthcare providers are faced with the overwhelming challenge of providing the best patient care under extreme budgetary constraints. Stratis Medical was founded to address that need. Our goal is to bring best-in-class medical products to U.S. healthcare providers at a lower cost. We accomplish this through trusted global partnerships with proven manufacturers, innovative physicians, healthcare professionals, and engineers. We are committed to providing state-of-the-art product solutions, exceptional customer service, and superior overall value. Please visit us at DDW in Washington D.C. at IntroMedic booth 2201.
First clinical trial of the "Miro" capsule endoscope by using a novel transmission tech-nology: electric-field propagation.
GASTROINTESTINAL ENDOSCOPY 2009 Volume 69, No. 2, 253-259
Seungmin Bang, MD; Jeong Youp Park, MD; Seok Jeong, MD; Young Ho Kim, PhD; HanBoShim, PhD; TaeSongKim, PhD; Don Haeng Lee, MD PhD; SiYoung Song, MD PhD; Seoul, Korea
Conclusions: MiroCam is safe and effective for exploring the entire small bowel, with good image quality and real-time feasibility. This novel transmission technology may have applications beyond the filed of capsule endoscopy.
(Gastrointest Endosc 2009;69:253-9.)
Prospective comparison of the diagnostic yield of the MiroCam® and PillCamSB2®
video capsules in patients with obscure digestive bleeding.
Service d'hépatogastroentérologie, Hôpital E. Herriot, Lyon
Pioche M, Gaudin JL, Filoche B, Jacob P, Lamouliatte H, Duburque C, Chaput U, Ben Soussan E, Daudet, Tournan, GaudricM, EderyJ, Cellier C, D'Halluin PN, Saurin JC and the French Society of Digestive Endoscopy (SFED); Lyon, France
Results: In 73 patients having both examinations completed, the diagnostic yield of
the MiroCam and Given SB2 systems were of 56.2% and 46.6% respectively. In these 73 patients,18 lesions were diagnosed by only one procedure (14 MiroCam, 4 PillCam).
