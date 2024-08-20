Stratix Enhances itrac360 with Powerful New Dashboard

Stratix built itrac360 to ensure customers have a comprehensive view of their mobile technology environment, including asset location, order tracking, spare pool levels, help desk incidents, repair history, and more. The built-in analytics give Stratix customers the strategic information they need to earn the maximum return on technology investments.

The new dashboard is fully customizable and includes rich charting capabilities and the ability to set alerts across multiple dimensions and variables. At a glance, users can visualize, monitor, and manage asset and device inventories more effectively. The information shown is easy to personalize, so users can choose and prioritize exactly the information they need to run their business.

"Stratix is extending its lead and further enhancing the best customer experience in the industry," explained Chief Strategy and Solutions Officer Alex Kalish. "Our continued investment in itrac360 demonstrates our commitment to delivering new capabilities and meaningful insights for our customers through a platform they depend on to manage their mobile estates."

More itrac360 improvements are on the way. For more information about Stratix's itrac360 asset management platform, visit: www.stratixcorp.com/itrac360

About Stratix

As the most experienced pure-play enterprise mobility specialist in the U.S., Stratix is dedicated to guaranteeing nonstop mobility. The company leverages more than four decades of expertise to accelerate and inspire mobility transformation for some of the world's largest organizations across a broad range of industries. Stratix's SmartMobile programs ensure each client has the right technology, tools, and support programs to stay ahead. For additional information, visit www.stratixcorp.com

SOURCE Stratix Corporation