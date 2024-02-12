Stratix Makes CRN's 2024 MSP 500 List for Three Years in a Row

PEACHTREE CORNERS, Ga., Feb. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Stratix, a leader in managed mobility services (MMS), announced today that CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, has named Stratix to its Managed Service Provider (MSP) 500 list in the Elite 150 category for 2024. CRN's annual MSP 500 list identifies the industry-leading service providers in North America who are driving a new wave of growth and innovation for the channel through forward-thinking approaches to managed services, helping end users increase efficiency and simplify IT solutions while maximizing their return on investment.

Stratix Elite 150 List Award Winner 3 Years Running

MSPs play a vital role in the success of businesses worldwide, empowering businesses to harness complex technologies while enabling them to maintain a strong focus on core business goals without stretching financial resources.

The annual MSP 500 list is divided into three sections: the MSP Pioneer 250, recognizing companies with business models weighted toward managed services and largely focused on the SMB market; the MSP Elite 150, recognizing large, data center-focused MSPs with a strong mix of on- and off-premises services; and the Managed Security 100, recognizing MSPs focused primarily on off-premises and cloud-based security services.

Mobile solutions are a key driver of digital transformation in enterprise-level companies because they improve workflows, increase automation, and create better experiences for users and customers. With the wide availability of 5G, business use cases are expanding, and mobile is even more essential to the success of organizations. Stratix is focused on helping customers implement, manage, support, and secure their mobile technology through managed mobility services (MMS).

"Managed services provide a route for businesses of all sizes to maintain efficiency and adaptability throughout their growth journey," said Jennifer Follett, VP of US Content and executive Editor CRN, The Channel Company. "The solution providers featured in our 2024 MSP 500 list are introducing cutting-edge managed services portfolios to the market, enabling their clients to achieve success by allocating their resources strategically and concentrating on mission-critical tasks that drive future success."

"It is an honor to be selected for the CRN MSP 500 List again this year," said Stratix CEO and President Louis Alterman. "Every day Stratix helps customers leverage mobile solutions to drive better business outcomes. The recognition from CRN is a terrific acknowledgment of Stratix's customer-obsessed culture and execution."

The MSP 500 list will be featured in the February 2024 issue of CRN and online at www.crn.com/msp500.

About Stratix

As the most experienced pure-play enterprise mobility specialist in the U.S., Stratix is dedicated to guaranteeing nonstop mobility. The company leverages over four decades of expertise to accelerate and inspire mobility transformation for some of the world's largest organizations. Stratix's SmartMobile programs ensure each client has the right technology, tools, and support programs in place to stay ahead. For additional information, visit www.stratixcorp.com

About The Channel Company

The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education, and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers and end users. Backed by more than 40 years of unequalled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative new solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace. www.thechannelco.com

SOURCE Stratix Corporation