Stratix Recognized as an Android Enterprise Recommended Gold Partner

Stratix Corporation

11 Jul, 2023, 09:00 ET

Stratix will be Google's only Gold Partner in North America for Mobility Consulting Services 

PEACHTREE CORNERS, Ga., July 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Stratix Corporation, a leader in Managed Mobility Services (MMS) in the U.S., has been awarded Gold partner status in the Google Android Enterprise Partner Program. The Android Enterprise Recommended list identifies industry-leading organizations, helping end users simplify the struggle of searching for a managed mobile service provider by validating products, solutions, and partners.

Becoming a Gold partner confirms that Stratix has received Android's highest seal of approval for creating and employing Android Enterprise solutions.

www.stratixcorp.com/google
www.stratixcorp.com/google

"We are excited to welcome Stratix to the Android Enterprise Partner Program as a Gold partner," said Ken Schutt, Director of Android Enterprise Partnerships. "By becoming a Gold partner, Stratix has gone above and beyond for their customers, ensuring they receive top-tier customer service, support, and solutions to help them grow their business."

The Android Enterprise validation process is rigorous to prove an organization's expertise. Consequently, Stratix is the only mobility consulting services provider to be awarded the Gold partner badge in North America.

"Becoming a Gold partner is a huge accomplishment for Stratix and stands as a testament to our partnership with Google," explained Gina Daniel-Lee, Vice President, Strategic Alliances and Partnerships at Stratix. "This recognition demonstrates our commitment to driving change, consistently improving upon our industry-leading technical qualifications, and expanding technology solutions for our customers."

Stratix offers complete and validated solutions that can help unlock your organization's next level of growth and create stability in an ever-changing marketplace.

For more information on the Android Enterprise Recommended Program and what it means to be a Gold partner, click here

About Google
Google's mission is to organize the world's information and make it universally accessible and useful. Through products and platforms like Search, Maps, Gmail, Android, Google Play, Google Cloud, Chrome, and YouTube, Google plays a meaningful role in the daily lives of billions of people and has become one of the most widely-known companies in the world. Google is a subsidiary of Alphabet Inc.

About Stratix
As the most-experienced pure-play enterprise mobility specialist in the U.S., Stratix is dedicated to guaranteeing nonstop mobility. The company leverages nearly four decades of expertise to accelerate and inspire mobility transformation for some of the world's largest organizations. Stratix's SmartMobile programs ensure each client has the right technology, tools, and support programs in place to stay ahead. For additional information, www.stratixcorp.com 

