Stratix Shows What's Possible in Field Service Operations

PEACHTREE CORNERS, Ga., July 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Stratix Corporation, a leading provider of Managed Mobility Services (MMS) in the U.S., has released a new interactive video experience demonstrating the power of Samsung® mobile devices in the hands of frontline workers.

In these uncertain times, businesses that depend on field services must focus on streamlining workflows and improving efficiency to do more with less. The video shows how Samsung devices give workers access to everything they need to be successful wherever they are. Workflows are simplified, enhanced, and digitized. Information is right at their fingertips, and communication is a snap.

Deploying and supporting mobile solutions at scale is challenging in field services because of the logistics and large geographic areas involved. Stratix makes it easy with our expert consulting, huge deployment resources, full lifecycle services, and industry-leading support.

"A frontline worker with a Samsung device is a worker that can do far more," offered Gina Daniel-Lee, Vice President, Strategic Alliances and Partnerships at Stratix. "Our end-to-end services ensure that mobile solution deployments launch without a hitch and workers always have someone standing by to support them."

Stratix services and Samsung's state-of-the-art devices empower field service organizations to work smarter and achieve the digital transformation they need to win.

About Stratix

As the most experienced pure-play enterprise mobility specialist in the U.S., Stratix is dedicated to guaranteeing nonstop mobility. The company leverages more than four decades of expertise to accelerate and inspire mobility transformation for some of the world's largest organizations across a broad range of industries. Stratix's SmartMobile programs ensure each client has the right technology, tools, and support programs to stay ahead. For additional information, visit www.stratixcorp.com

