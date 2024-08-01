Stratix Unveils New Barcode Verifier

PEACHTREE CORNERS, Ga., Aug. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Stratix Corporation, a leading provider of Managed Mobility Services (MMS) in the U.S., announced today that it's launched a new model in its popular series of Xaminer barcode verifiers. The latest Xaminer Pro replaces the Xaminer Elite and makes verification easier and more accurate than ever before.

Ensuring barcodes scan properly is crucial for businesses. Mistakes can damage customer relationships and even lead to costly fines. The point-and-shoot Xaminer Pro can handle both one and two-dimensional barcodes in a single unit.

Our founders literally wrote the book on barcode verification when Stratix started in 1983. It's in our DNA. Stratix Advances Accuracy with the Launch of Xaminer Pro Barcode Verifier

Features:

No daily calibration required

Auto discrimination of symbologies

LED display of ANSI grade and Bar Tolerance

Center scan key

N.I.S.T. traceable

Element detail analysis

ANSI/ISO and traditional grading

One-touch hot keys for help, print, and UPC magnification

Custom programs

Corrugated option that adjusts symbol contrast per Fibre Box Association guidelines

Complies with ISO/IEC 15416 and 15426

All Xaminer Pro verifiers come equipped with expandable firmware to enable future upgrades.

"Our founders literally wrote the book on barcode verification when Stratix started in 1983. It's in our DNA, and we're proud that more than 40 years later, we're still the leader in the field," said Gina Daniel-Lee, Stratix Vice President of Strategic Alliances and Partnerships. "With the new Xaminer Pro, we're helping our customers meet all their verification needs for today and tomorrow."

Stratix makes deploying the Xaminer Pro simple with comprehensive learning materials like training videos, and our equipment is backed with industry-leading support. For more information about Stratix's Xaminer Series barcode verifiers, visit: www.barcodeverification.com

About Stratix

As the most experienced pure-play enterprise mobility specialist in the U.S., Stratix is dedicated to guaranteeing nonstop mobility. The company leverages over four decades of expertise to accelerate and inspire mobility transformation for some of the world's largest organizations across a broad range of industries. Stratix's SmartMobile programs ensure each client has the right technology, tools, and support programs in place to stay ahead. For additional information, visit www.stratixcorp.com

SOURCE Stratix Corporation