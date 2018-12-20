NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Catalyst Principal Partners, a Nairobi-based private equity firm has acquired three top tier mattress manufacturers in Uganda, Malawi and Kenya; Euroflex Limited, Vitafoam Limited, and Superfoam Limited respectively. The deal represents the merging of the three mattress manufacturers into a consolidated company named Mammoth Foam Africa, held by the new entity Catalyst Mattress Africa (CMA). The Ugandan and Malawian companies, Euroflex and Vitafoam, were advised exclusively by StratLink, a Nairobi based advisory firm.

About Euroflex

StratLink Acted as the Exclusive Sell-Side Advisor to Euroflex Limited in Their Divestiture to Catalyst Principal Partners

Euroflex Limited a market-leading manufacturer of Standard, High Density and Orthopedic mattresses based out of Kampala, Uganda. The company was originally incorporated in 1995 as Simba Foam Limited and later changed its name to Euroflex Limited in 2001. Since inception, Euroflex has grown to become a leading manufacturer, exporter, and supplier of polyurethane foam mattresses in the Ugandan market, and a pioneer in launching Pocket and Bonnell spring mattresses across the region.

The company produces over twenty varieties of mattresses under the Eurofoam, Nilefoam, and Nile Spring brands; the entire range being Uganda National Bureau of Standards (UNBS) certified. Euroflex's products trade across the East African region, as well as throughout South Sudan and the Democratic Republic of Congo. The Company's wide distribution reach can be attributed to an expansive network comprising of leading retail chains, appointed local dealers, proprietary depots, and an e-commerce platform.

Over the last 15 years, the company has built strong brand equity, earning itself both local and international recognition. The company has achieved high standards of excellence and notable accreditations from international bodies such as ISO, OHSAS and NEMKO. Euroflex has also received a spectrum of awards over the years, ranging from Customer Choice awards for quality to the Ugandan Government's prize for best in class.

The company's skilled management team will stay on after the consolidation of the 3 firms, and will help grow the new mattress conglomerate to be the leading producer of mattresses in sub-Saharan Africa.

About StratLink

StratLink is an emerging markets focused advisory company which is focused on the potential of sub-Saharan Africa and South East Asia. The company partners with clients to execute their vision by providing quality services and access to capital. StratLink identifies opportunities in the region and provides a vital linkage between investors and budding opportunities in emerging markets.

For more information on StratLink please visit: www.stratlinkglobal.com.

