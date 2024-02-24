Stratolaunch Completes 2nd Captive Carry Flight with TA-1 Test Vehicle

News provided by

Stratolaunch

24 Feb, 2024, 16:54 ET

MOJAVE, Calif., Feb 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Stratolaunch announces the completion of a second captive carry flight with the first powered Talon-A hypersonic vehicle, TA-1. The flight was the thirteenth for the company's launch platform Roc and the second in which the aircraft carried a Talon vehicle with live propellant aboard. It was also the first time TA-1 operated within the Vandenberg Western Range as part of a buildup approach for Talon-A's first powered flight.

Continue Reading
Stratolaunch's Roc launch platform takes off with the Talon-A1 (TA-1) vehicle for a captive carry flight on Feb. 24, 2024.
Stratolaunch's Roc launch platform takes off with the Talon-A1 (TA-1) vehicle for a captive carry flight on Feb. 24, 2024.
Stratolaunch's Talon-A vehicle attached to the center wing of the Roc launch platform during a flight on Feb. 24, 2024.
Stratolaunch's Talon-A vehicle attached to the center wing of the Roc launch platform during a flight on Feb. 24, 2024.

The flight lasted a total of 4 hours and 29 minutes, supporting the company's near-term goal of completing a powered flight with the Talon-A vehicle, TA-1. A primary objective was to evaluate Talon-A's propulsion system and the flight environments while carrying live propellant. A second objective was to verify Roc and TA-1's telemetry systems in tandem with range communication assets, which together provides the situational awareness needed to ensure all systems are ready for powered flight during the release sequence.

"We collected valuable data during our first captive carry of TA-1 in December 2023, particularly regarding propellant management of TA-1's feed system" said Dr. Zachary Krevor, Chief Executive Officer and President for Stratolaunch. "Our goal with this flight was to continue our risk reduction approach for TA-1's first powered flight and be steadfast on our commitment of delivering maximum value to our customers when the first powered flight occurs."

"Initial results of today's flight look positive for each vehicle's health and performance, and we will complete a comprehensive review of the test data to determine our next steps toward powered flight," said Dr. Krevor.

Concurrent to TA-1 testing, Stratolaunch is progressing on the manufacturing of the TA-2 and TA-3 vehicles, the first fully reusable vehicles in that Talon-A product line. Pending full data results of the TA-1 first powered flight, TA-2 is anticipated to take flight later in 2024 signaling the United States return to reusable hypersonic flight test. The company is also working on modifications to its additional launch platform, the Spirit of Mojave, a modified Boeing 747-400.   

About Stratolaunch

Stratolaunch's mission is to advance high-speed technology through innovative design, manufacturing, and operation of world-class aerospace vehicles. For the latest news and information, visit www.stratolaunch.com and follow us on FacebookTwitterLinkedIn, and Instagram.

SOURCE Stratolaunch

Also from this source

Stratolaunch Successfully Completes Captive Carry Flight with TA-1 Test Vehicle

Stratolaunch Successfully Completes Captive Carry Flight with TA-1 Test Vehicle

Stratolaunch, LLC announces the completion of a captive carry flight with the first powered Talon-A hypersonic vehicle, TA-1. The flight was the...
Stratolaunch Awarded Flight Test Contract for the Navy's MACH-TB Hypersonic Program

Stratolaunch Awarded Flight Test Contract for the Navy's MACH-TB Hypersonic Program

Stratolaunch, LLC announces the receipt of a flight test contract award from Leidos, the prime contractor for the Navy's Multiservice Advanced...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Aerospace, Defense

Image1

General Manufacturing

Image1

General Manufacturing

Image1

STEM (Science, Tech, Engineering, Math)

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.