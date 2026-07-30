Stratolaunch Named to Future Union's Inaugural All-World Defense 300 List

MOJAVE, Calif., July 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Stratolaunch, a leading pure-play hypersonics company, today announced that it has been named to Future Union's inaugural All-World Defense 300, recognizing the most influential private companies that are shaping the future of defense and global national security.

The All-World Defense 300 includes defense companies driving innovation and advancing technologies to strengthen national and allied security. Stratolaunch's inclusion reflects the company's continued momentum as a leading pure-play hypersonics company built to deliver the testing, targets, data and systems the U.S. and its allies need to compete in the next era of aerospace defense.

"We're honored to be named to Future Union's inaugural All-World Defense 300 alongside organizations helping define the future of defense," said Zachary Krevor, President and Chief Executive Officer of Stratolaunch. "Hypersonics are a national security necessity, and this recognition reflects the dedication of our entire team and the progress we've made in assisting in the acceleration of U.S. leadership in the space. We are proud to be delivering the hypersonic flight test capabilities that our country and our customers need to accelerate the development of next-generation hypersonic technologies."

Within the last year alone, Stratolaunch has achieved significant operational milestones that underscore the company's position at the forefront of hypersonic innovation, including:

Stratolaunch continues to expand its hypersonic flight test capabilities, demonstrating increasing operational cadence and providing customers with repeatable flight opportunities that generate real-world data needed to validate advanced systems.

About Stratolaunch

Stratolaunch is a leading pure-play hypersonics company focused on the design, manufacture and operation of advanced aerospace systems for national security. The company enables faster, more affordable and more realistic hypersonic development through an autonomous, reusable, air-launched flight test platform and a growing portfolio of hypersonic target and mission-system offerings. For the latest news and information, visit www.stratolaunch.com and follow us on Facebook, X, LinkedIn, and Instagram.

SOURCE Stratolaunch