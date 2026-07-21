Stratolaunch Achieves Major Milestone: 10+ Successful Hypersonic Flights with Reusable, Fully Autonomous Talon-A Aircraft

MOJAVE, Calif., July 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Stratolaunch, a leading pure-play hypersonics company, proudly announces the completion of more than 10 successful hypersonic flights with its Talon-A, the first reusable, fully autonomous air-launched hypersonic aircraft. This milestone demonstrates Stratolaunch's position at the forefront of hypersonic innovation, enabling rapid, reliable and cost-effective access to the hypersonic regime for government and commercial customers, including the Department of War Test Resource Management Center (TRMC) Multi-Service Advanced Capability Hypersonics Test Bed (MACH-TB) program.

Stratolaunch has completed more than 10 hypersonic flights with Talon-A, the world’s only autonomous, reusable, air-launched hypersonic flight test platform.

A New Era in Hypersonic Testing

The Talon-A is a fully autonomous, reusable testbed designed to accelerate the development of hypersonic technologies. Capable of reaching speeds exceeding MACH 5, Talon-A is air-launched from Stratolaunch's carrier fleet and operates with no onboard crew throughout its mission. After completing its high-speed flight profile, Talon-A returns safely, landing on a standard runway, for recovery refurbishment and reuse, dramatically reducing the turnaround time and cost per flight.

Key Achievements:

10+ Consecutive Hypersonic Flights: Talon-A has now completed more than ten successful hypersonic missions, demonstrating superior reliability and performance in real-world conditions.

Full Autonomy: Each Talon-A flight was conducted with no onboard crew and no human in the loop, showcasing the advanced autonomous systems that guide Talon-A from release to recovery.

Rapid Reusability: Multiple flights have been performed with the same vehicle, validating Stratolaunch's approach to rapid refurbishment and redeployment.

Comprehensive Data Collection: Each mission gathered vital data on aerodynamics, propulsion, thermal protection and advanced flight controls, accelerating customer research and development.

Industry Impact

Stratolaunch's achievement marks a potential turning point in hypersonic testing. Traditional hypersonic test methods are expensive, infrequent and often limited in scope. The Talon-A platform offers:

Increased Flight Frequency: With two carrier aircraft and two Talon-A hypersonic aircraft, customers can now access routine, on-demand hypersonic flights, enabling faster technology maturation.

Lower Costs: Reusability, autonomous operation and multi-payload capability significantly reduces the cost per experiment, making hypersonic testing accessible to a wider range of organizations.

Enhanced Flexibility: Talon-A supports a variety of payloads and mission profiles, from sensor validation to advanced materials testing.

Stratolaunch's Boeing 747-400, Spirit of Mojave, completed a refurbishment and integration effort to support the Talon program and is now successfully functioning as an operational launch platform.

Stratolaunch plans to advance hypersonic flight testing through increased use of its reusable Talon vehicles and expanded launch range operations, delivering critical data that reduces barriers to flight testing and enables the development of next-generation high-speed aerospace systems.

"Reaching more than ten successful hypersonic flights with Talon-A is a testament to our team's dedication and the robustness of our technology," said Dr. Zachary Krevor, CEO and President of Stratolaunch. "We are transforming hypersonic testing from a rare event into a routine service, empowering our customers to innovate at unprecedented speed."

With the proven success of Talon-A, Stratolaunch continues to seek to expand its service offerings and increase flight cadence. The company is also advancing development of next-generation hypersonic vehicles and exploring new partnerships with defense, aerospace and research organizations worldwide.

About Stratolaunch

Stratolaunch is a leading pure-play hypersonics company focused on the design, manufacture and operation of advanced aerospace systems for national security. The company enables faster, more affordable and more realistic hypersonic development through an autonomous, reusable, air-launched flight test platform and a growing portfolio of hypersonic target and mission-system offerings. For the latest news and information, visit www.stratolaunch.com and follow us on Facebook, X, LinkedIn, and Instagram.

Contact

Stratolaunch Media

[email protected]

SOURCE Stratolaunch