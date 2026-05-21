Stratolaunch Conducts Hypersonic Test Flight with Missile Defense Agency

MOJAVE, Calif., May 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Stratolaunch continues flight operations with the U.S. Missile Defense Agency (MDA) using Stratolaunch's Boeing 747-400 carrier aircraft, Spirit of Mojave, and the Talon-A3 hypersonic aircraft.

Stratolaunch successfully executed MDA's Flight Test Experiment supporting ongoing hypersonic flight test. Post this Spirit of Mojave and Talon-A3 Vehicle

On March 6, 2026, Stratolaunch successfully executed MDA's Flight Test Experiment Other-04 (FEX)-04 flight test mission from Mojave Air and Space Port supporting ongoing hypersonic flight testing. Stratolaunch used the Spirit of Mojave aircraft to transport the Talon-A3 vehicle to the planned release conditions, which enabled the aircraft to begin its flight profile at higher altitudes.

"Hypersonic testing requires precision, speed and reliable access to flight," said Stratolaunch President and CEO Dr. Zachary Krevor. "Each mission expands the nation's ability to test and advance critical technologies, and we are proud to support our government partners as they accelerate innovation in high-speed flight."

Within its fleet, Stratolaunch operates the world's largest and fastest aircraft, which includes the Spirit of Mojave, a modified Boeing 747-400 designed for air-launch missions and high-speed flight research. The aircraft enables flexible global flight operations and rapid mission turnaround from conventional runways.

The Talon-A fleet of aircraft serves as reusable hypersonic test platforms designed to collect data in high-speed flight environments. These vehicles provide a national capability to support government and industry efforts to advance hypersonic technologies.

About Stratolaunch

Stratolaunch's mission is to advance high-speed technology through innovative design, manufacturing, and operation of world-class aerospace vehicles. For the latest news and information, visit www.stratolaunch.com and follow us on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.

SOURCE Stratolaunch