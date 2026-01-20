MOJAVE, Calif., Jan. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Stratolaunch has completed a significant capital raise to accelerate growth and welcomes Elliott Investment Management L.P. (together with its affiliates, "Elliott") as a new partner alongside existing investor Cerberus Capital Management, L.P. ("Cerberus"). This funding will rapidly expand the company's hypersonic production and flight capabilities as an important member of the American defense industrial base.

Stratolaunch Raises Significant Capital to Further Accelerate Hypersonic Capability at Scale. Post this TA-2 Hypersonic Flight

Stratolaunch is a hypersonics technology accelerator with comprehensive testing capabilities that are critical for advancing national security imperatives for the United States and allied nations. The company designed and developed the first and only commercial, autonomous, reusable hypersonic aircraft with multiple successful flights. Its comprehensive product and service offerings, which prioritize cost, time, and certainty of delivery, include vehicle design, manufacturing, flight testing, digital modeling, and operations.

The capital will be used to increase production capacity of hypersonic vehicles, increase flight cadence, and pursue additional carrier aircraft, enabling more frequent and operationally relevant demonstrations for the Department of War and its partners.

"At a time when speed, scale, capability, and execution matter more than ever, this investment enables Stratolaunch to move faster and think bigger," said Zachary Krevor, President and CEO of Stratolaunch. "The United States does not have time for incrementalism. We're building the infrastructure, vehicles, and flight capacity required to deliver hypersonic capability at a pace that matches the urgency of today's threat environment."

"We look forward to partnering with Cerberus and the Stratolaunch management team to support the growth of the company," said David Kerko, head of global private equity at Elliott. "We are pleased that our capital can help extend the company's market leadership in hypersonic testing services and enable its continued expansion."

The investment aligns with the Administration's call for defense contractors to prioritize the warfighter, eliminate barriers to fielding capability, and strengthen the domestic industrial base through speed and execution.

Krevor added, "Credibility comes from demonstrated capability delivered at scale. We've already demonstrated hypersonic capability and now it's time to deliver at scale. We're excited to welcome Elliott as a new partner alongside Cerberus, who has steadfastly supported our hypersonic mission. We're proud to accelerate our mission and answer our country's call for expanding hypersonic production capacity while increasing our nation's hypersonic flight cadence."

Michael Palmer, Cerberus' Co-Head of Supply Chain and Strategic Opportunities, commented, "From the start, our focus at Stratolaunch has been disciplined execution, building an enduring business aligned with one of our country's most important priorities. We're proud to welcome a partner who shares that vision as the company expands to meet the urgent need for scaled hypersonics."

