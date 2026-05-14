Stratos Completes Acquisition of 11 Partner Practices Totaling Approximately $4.8 Billion in Client Assets

BEACHWOOD, Ohio, May 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Stratos Wealth Holdings ("Stratos") today announced it has completed the acquisition of 11 partner practices ranging from sole practitioners to multi-advisor teams, representing approximately $4.8 billion in total client assets, as of Dec. 31, 2025. These transactions were in progress prior to SEI's strategic investment in the Stratos business1 and reflect Stratos' focus on strategic investments in partner advisory practices to support growth initiatives, enhance enterprise value, and establish a clear path for succession.

Stratos has pursued these acquisitions in response to a growing need among advisory practices for a more structured and scalable approach to long-term growth and transition planning. Rather than relying solely on traditional succession models, Stratos partners with advisors through aligned investments, providing access to expanded resources and operational support while enabling advisors to continue leading their practices with long-term strategic alignment.

"Advisors today are navigating increasing complexity, from evolving client expectations to technology demands and long-term continuity planning," said Jeff Concepcion, founder and CEO of Stratos. "We believe the traditional succession model is evolving, and advisors are increasingly looking for strategic partners that can provide scale, resources, and flexibility without sacrificing leadership of their businesses. SEI's strategic investment has helped accelerate our ability to support advisors while preserving the entrepreneurial culture that defines Stratos."

The 11 partner practices represent a diverse cross-section of the advisory landscape, including individual practitioners and multi-advisor teams. Each practice entered into a structured partnership with Stratos aligned around shared growth objectives, operational scale, and long-term planning.

Participating Practices

Kowal Financial Services of Fairfax, Virginia

Jamie Turk Holdings of Beachwood, Ohio

Veritas Boston of Rockland, Massachusetts

True North Wealth Partners of Dublin, Ohio

Spain & Smith Wealth Advisors of Pepper Pike, Ohio

Windsor Wealth Management of Gladwyne, Pennsylvania

Pistone Wealth Advisors of Pepper Pike, Ohio

Marquis Wealth Group of Tucson, Arizona

PTM Financial of Chula Vista, California

Stratos Private Wealth Westchester of Westchester, New York

Stratos Private Wealth San Diego of San Diego, California

"Our focus is on building long-term alignment with select partner practices and helping them grow within a stronger operational framework," said Lou Camacho, President of Stratos Wealth Enterprises. "Through this approach, advisors retain leadership of their firms while gaining access to expanded infrastructure, operational capabilities, and strategic resources designed to support continuity and future enterprise value. Our partnership with SEI has enhanced our ability to continue evolving these capabilities over time."

Forward-looking statements

In connection with completing the first stage of its strategic investment, SEI owns a 57.5% majority stake in Stratos.

This communication contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the rules and regulations of the Securities and Exchange Commission. In some cases, you can identify forward looking statements by terminology, such as "may," "will," "expect," "believe," "can," "continue," "seek," or similar expressions.

SEI's forward-looking statements include its current expectations as to:

The benefits that Stratos and its partner advisory practices may derive from its partnership model and strategic investments, including supporting growth, continuity, and succession planning;

The benefits that Stratos may derive from SEI's strategic investment, including access to capital, operating support, scale, and SEI's capabilities across technology, custody, operations, and asset management;

The ability of Stratos, with SEI's support, to enhance enterprise value, strengthen its operating model, and execute its long‑term growth and advisor‑led strategy.

You should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, as they are based on the current beliefs and expectations of management and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond management's control or are subject to change. Although management believes the assumptions upon which the forward-looking statements are based are reasonable, they could be inaccurate. Some of the risks and important factors that could cause actual results to differ from those described in SEI's forward looking statements can be found in the "Risk Factors" section of SEI's Annual Report on Form 10 K for the year ended Dec. 31, 2025, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. SEI undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

Stratos Wealth Holdings is a family of companies focused on supporting the growth of financial advisors across business models and affiliation structures. Stratos companies include registered investment advisors Stratos Wealth Partners, Stratos Wealth Advisors, and Stratos Investment Management.

Media Contact:

Donald C. Cutler or Lorene Yue

Haven Tower Group

424.317.4856 or 424.317.4854

[email protected] or [email protected]





1 In December 2025, SEI (NASDAQ: SEIC) announced the completion of the first stage of its strategic investment in Stratos, a family of companies focused on supporting the success of financial advisors across business models and affiliation structures. Stratos' client service model, custodial relationships, and current offerings are strengthened by SEI's capabilities across technology, custody, operations, and asset management. Together, the companies share a long-standing commitment to advisor independence, choice, and flexibility.

SOURCE Stratos Wealth Holdings