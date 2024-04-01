Stratos Wealth Advisors Welcomes $500 Million Reno Tahoe Wealth Management from RBC

Multi-Generational Family Team Chose Stratos to Develop Long-Term Growth Strategy

BEACHWOOD, Ohio, April 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Stratos Wealth Advisors (Stratos), a part of Stratos Wealth Holdings announced it has successfully recruited a senior team of wealth managers from RBC Wealth Management who will establish the firm's first Northern Nevada office. The team will use Fidelity as its primary custodian. Working with Fidelity Investments provides the team with access to a wide range of products and services that can help serve the needs of their clients.

Peter Bessette, Dan Roberts, Carla Bessette, Erich Brenner, Sonni Schafer and Drew Bessette have created Reno Tahoe Wealth Management, a team that manages approximately $500 million in total client assets. The new firm will become part of Stratos Wealth Advisors. Peter was previously the branch manager for RBC Wealth Management in Reno.

"Peter and his team have established a reputation for putting clients' needs first, whether they are individuals or institutions," said Charles Shapiro, a Stratos founding partner and Chief Development Officer. "Peter's reputation as a firm leader positions Reno Tahoe Wealth Management for growth in the Northern Nevada region. The Stratos team will focus our efforts on supporting practice management, succession planning, technology, and enhanced client investment solutions. This will help the team with their long-term growth strategy."

Multi-Generational Family Team Positioned for Growth

A 42-year industry veteran, Peter joined RBC Wealth Management in 2000, working closely with Dan and Erich. His wife, Carla, who has 30 years in the business, also joined RBC in 2000 as a Vice President and Financial Advisor on their team. Drew, their son, joined as a wealth planning associate in 2020.

Peter said, "After deciding to become independent advisors, we wanted a partner to help us make that transition while also developing and executing a long-term growth strategy with an eye towards the next generation. The values and vision Stratos presented as we considered our next steps gave us the confidence that Charles and the entire leadership team were the right people to help us meet our current and future needs."

Strong Collaboration with Fidelity

Peter continued, "Our decision to work with Stratos was made easier as we considered ways our relationship with Fidelity Investments would help bolster our ability to serve our clients. When combined with Stratos' incredible practice management, technology, and other consulting services, we feel the services and support offered by Fidelity gives us everything we need to succeed."

Rohit Mahna, head of client growth at Fidelity Institutional Wealth Management Services, added, "We are thrilled to welcome Reno Tahoe Wealth Management to the Fidelity platform and look forward to supporting them as they enter the next major stage of their growth journey. This next step reflects the team's dedication and long-term commitment to serving their clients and we are eager to provide the products and services needed to help further their goals."

About Stratos Wealth Advisors

Stratos Wealth Advisors, LLC, an SEC Registered Investment Advisor, manages over $3.6 billion in advisory assets and over $39 million in third-party managed assets as of December 31, 2023. Stratos offers operational, strategic and a reliable infrastructure allowing advisors the flexibility to develop and grow their business. Since its founding, Stratos has grown to 59 independent advisors, has 82 home office staff, and has more than 30 locations in the United States.

About Stratos Wealth Holdings

Stratos Wealth Holdings is a family of companies focused on supporting the growth of financial advisors across business models and affiliation structures. Stratos companies include registered investment advisors Stratos Wealth Partners, Stratos Wealth Advisors, and Stratos Investment Management.

Fidelity Disclosures

Fidelity Investments® is an independent company, unaffiliated with Reno Tahoe Wealth Management. Fidelity is a service provider to Reno Tahoe Wealth Management.

There is no form of legal partnership, agency affiliation, or similar relationship between your financial advisor and Fidelity, nor is such a relationship created or implied by the information herein. Fidelity has not been involved with the preparation of the content supplied by Reno Tahoe Wealth Management. and does not guarantee, or assume any responsibility for, its content.

Fidelity Investments is a registered trademark of FMR LLC.

Fidelity Investments® provides clearing, custody, or other brokerage services through National Financial Services LLC or Fidelity Brokerage Services LLC, Members NYSE, SIPC.

Investment advice offered through Stratos Wealth Advisors, Ltd, a registered investment advisor.

Media Inquiries

Donald Cutler or Brandon Blackwell

Haven Tower Group

424.317.4864 or 424.317.4868

[email protected] or [email protected]

SOURCE Stratos Wealth Advisors