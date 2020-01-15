Stratos Wealth Advisors Welcomes GA Investment Management With $400MM In Assets

BEACHWOOD, Ohio, Jan. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Stratos Wealth Advisors, a Stratos Wealth Network company, is pleased to welcome GA Investment Management, with committed assets of $400MM, to their network of independent financial advisors.



Stratos Wealth Advisors is the RIA-Only channel of the Stratos Wealth Network of Companies. It was created in 2016, under the leadership of Founder and CEO, Jeff Concepcion, to meet the growing demand of advisors who wanted to build an independent advisory business with the support of experienced resources.

Based in Pittsburgh, PA, GA Investment Management was founded by Stephen W. Gierl, CFP® and Gary E. Augustine, who have more than 50 years of combined experience as wealth advisors. The GA Team consist of four wealth advisors and six firm operations specialists.

Regarding their move to Stratos, Stephen said, "Stratos will provide a broad array of support from their industry experts. We are excited to announce this change and feel incredibly confident that we will be able to serve our clients better. By outsourcing many of our daily functions, such as compliance, billing, data reconciliation and performance reporting, we will take our dedicated client service to another level."

"The team at Stratos is excited to welcome GA," said Jeff Concepcion, CEO and Founder, Stratos Wealth Advisors. "We're confident that our new partnership allows the GA team to continue to give best in class service and care to their clients. We look forward to supporting their continued success."

About Stratos Wealth Advisors

Stratos Wealth Advisors, LLC an SEC Registered Investment Advisor, manages over $885 million in advisory assets as of December 31, 2019.

About Stratos Wealth Network

Stratos Wealth Network is a family of companies focused on supporting the growth and success of financial advisors across business models and affiliation structures. Stratos companies include Stratos Wealth Partners, Stratos Wealth Advisors, Stratos Wealth Management, Stratos Wealth Enterprises, and Fundamentum. Stratos includes a national network of 300 experienced financial advisors and financial planning practitioners working across 87 offices throughout the country. Stratos is headquartered in Beachwood, OH.

