STRATOS WEALTH ADVISORS WELCOMES INVESTMENT ADVISOR ROBERT HAMER WITH OVER $250 MILLION IN CLIENT ASSETS

Stratos Wealth

21 Jun, 2023, 13:08 ET

BEACHWOOD, Ohio, June 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC (Stratos), a Stratos Wealth Holdings company, announced the successful recruitment of wealth management veteran Robert A. Hamer, who has more than $250 million in assets under management (AUM). Stratos Wealth Advisors, LLC, an SEC Registered Investment Advisor, manages over $3 billion in advisory assets and over 32 million in third-party managed assets as of March 31, 2023.

Bob Hamer
Hamer joins Stratos from Asset Management Group, Ltd. where he was a managing director since 2016. Prior to joining AMG, in 2007, Robert was a founding partner and Managing Director of Sunset Partners Capital Management. There, he was Chief Investment Officer and provided oversight on all Portfolio Management activity. He has more than 40 years of wealth management experience.

"I'm thrilled to welcome Bob to Stratos," said Robert Samson, Stratos Managing Director in Chicago. "Bob has had an extraordinary career spanning over 40 years — serving retail and institutional clients — and we are so pleased he has chosen to affiliate with us."

Jeff Concepcion, Founder and CEO of Stratos, added, "We're excited that Bob chose to join our firm as he continues to provide expert guidance to his clients. We look forward to supporting his continued success and growth."

Hamer said, "After spending decades in this industry, I knew exactly what I needed to better serve my clients, and after considering my options, Stratos proved to be the obvious choice. I look forward to working with Jeff, Rob and the entire team at Stratos as I continue to provide the level of care and service my clients expect, and now with the support of Stratos' services."

About Stratos Wealth Holdings
Stratos Wealth Holdings is a family of companies focused on supporting the growth and success of financial advisors across business models and affiliation structures. Stratos companies include Stratos Wealth Partners, Stratos Wealth Advisors, Stratos Wealth Enterprises, Stratos Private Wealth and Fundamentum. Stratos includes a national network of over 350 experienced financial advisors and financial planning practitioners working across 26 states throughout the country. The Stratos family of companies collectively oversees $22.8 billion in AUM/AUA as of March 31, 2023.

Investment advice offered through Stratos Wealth Advisors, LLC, a registered investment advisor.

Stratos Wealth Advisors, LLC., a registered investment advisor. This content is developed from sources believed to be providing accurate information and provided by Stratos Wealth Advisors, LLC. The opinions voiced in this material are for general information only and are not intended to provide specific advice or recommendations for any individual. Stratos Wealth Partners and its affiliates do not provide tax, legal or accounting advice. This material has been prepared for informational purposes only, and is not intended to provide, and should not be relied on for, tax, legal or accounting advice. You should consult your own tax, legal and accounting advisors before engaging in any transaction.

