Stratos Wealth Advisors Welcomes Pistone Wealth Advisors of Pepper Pike, Ohio

Cleveland-Based, Family-Owned Firm Joins with $120 Million in Total Client Assets

BEACHWOOD, Ohio, June 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Stratos Wealth Advisors (Stratos), a part of Stratos Wealth Holdings, today announced it has successfully recruited the multi-generational Pistone Wealth Advisors (Pistone) of Pepper Pike, Ohio. Pistone is led by President and CEO Karyn Pistone, who manages $120 million in total client assets. The team also includes Senior Advisor Spencer Dieck, Practice Manager Linda Tekavec and Advisor David Taucher.

Pistone and her team have provided financial advisory services to the greater Cleveland area for and throughout the United States for more than 30 years. The practice specializes in financial planning, investment portfolio design and risk management, and is known in part for its Right Start program, which helps young individuals understand budgets and investing to reach their financial goals.

"We joined Stratos because we saw a real opportunity for growth," said Pistone. "Stratos has an incredible reputation throughout the Cleveland financial services community, and I've always enjoyed collaborating and working with their team. Their strategic investments in people and technology have positioned them to enable firms like ours to thrive in the future. We love that we can grow our practice by taking advantage of the innovation, expertise and solutions Stratos provides, all while remaining independent."

Pistone will also engage the services of Stratos Investment Management, formerly Fundamentum, to further enhance the services they deliver to clients.

Charles Shapiro, a Stratos founding partner and Chief Development Officer, said, "We are excited to make the Pistone family part of our family. Karyn and her team have developed a record of dedicated client service and with our combined resources, they are positioned for significant growth in the greater Cleveland area and beyond."

About Stratos Wealth Advisors

Stratos Wealth Advisors, LLC, an SEC Registered Investment Advisor, manages over $3.3 billion in advisory assets and over $279 million in third-party managed assets as of March 31, 2024. Stratos offers operational, strategic and a reliable infrastructure allowing advisors the flexibility to develop and grow their business.

About Stratos Wealth Holdings

Stratos Wealth Holdings is a family of companies focused on supporting the growth of financial advisors across business models and affiliation structures. Stratos companies include registered investment advisors Stratos Wealth Partners, Stratos Wealth Advisors, and Stratos Investment Management.

