STRATOS WEALTH ENTERPRISES PRESIDENT LOU CAMACHO NAMED NOTABLE LATINO LEADER BY CRAIN'S CLEVELAND BUSINESS

BEACHWOOD, Ohio, Sept. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Stratos Wealth Enterprises, a Stratos Wealth Holdings ("Stratos") company announced today that its President Lou Camacho was recognized by Crain's Cleveland Business as a Notable Latino Leader.

The business publication recognizes the success and accomplishments of top Latino leaders in Northeast Ohio. Camacho was among the 45 leaders on the 2023 list. Stratos Wealth Enterprises is the strategic growth division of Stratos Wealth Holdings.

"I am honored to receive this recognition," Camacho said. "It is a testament to the incredible team at Stratos and the collective dedication we share in creating an quality wealth management experience."

Camacho joined Stratos in July 2018 and was Chief Operating Officer from 2020 to 2023. He has helped the firm's footprint through acquisitions and organic growth.

In the past year, he oversaw the purchase of a controlling interest in a large private wealth advisory firm in Mexico and the launch of a new division – Stratos Private Wealth – to meet the needs of high-net-worth and ultra-high-net-worth clients.

Jeff Concepcion, Stratos Founder and CEO, said, "Lou has been an indispensable part of Stratos' success story, and we are grateful to have him as part of our team. He is a true leader in supporting the growth and expansion of the firm."

Camacho has also served as a mentor to young professionals from diverse backgrounds through Stratos' annual internship program, helping to guide them through career options in financial services.

"I'm proud to join this exemplary group of business leaders in serving as role models for the Latino community across our region," concluded Camacho.

About Stratos Wealth Holdings

Stratos Wealth Holdings is a family of companies focused on supporting the growth and success of financial advisors across business models and affiliation structures. Stratos companies include Stratos Wealth Partners, Stratos Wealth Advisors, and Fundamentum. Stratos includes a national network of over 350 experienced financial advisors and financial planning practitioners working across 24 states throughout the country.

The Crains 45 Notable Latino Leaders is drawn from individuals for whom nominations were submitted and accepted after a review by editors..This list is not comprehensive. The honorees do not pay to be included. To qualify for the list, nominees must be based in Northeast Ohio and must self-identify as Hispanic or Latino. They must be employed full-time in a senior-level role and should have demonstrated that they made an impact in advancing DEI at their companies and in the workplace. They must be active in the community and/or philanthropic activities, mentoring programs and/or diversity and inclusion initiatives.

