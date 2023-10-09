STRATOS WEALTH HOLDINGS NAMES GARY KUHN NATIONAL BUSINESS DEVELOPMENT MANAGER

Experienced Business Development Leader Joins the Firm to Lead Stratos' Recruitment Effort

BEACHWOOD, Ohio, Oct. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Stratos Wealth Holdings (Stratos) announced today it has named Gary Kuhn as National Business Development Manager.

Kuhn joins Stratos with over a decade of business development and financial advisor talent acquisition experience. Kuhn started his career in 2013 with MetLife Premier Client Group and later, MassMutual, with its 2016 acquisition of MetLife's advisory unit. Most recently, was Business Development Manager for Nesco Resource, focusing on the fintech and financial services fields.

Gary Kuhn

At Stratos, Kuhn is charged with helping to grow the firm's reach across the country and enhancing systems and processes with the goal of driving overall success in attracting and transitioning financial advisory teams and advisors.

Stratos Founder and CEO Jeff Concepcion said, "As we continue to seek out the most sophisticated and experienced teams in the Registered Investment Advisory ("RIA") space, we are fortunate to have such an accomplished professional to help us in this endeavor. Gary will be vital to the next phase of our growth."

"Gary's deep industry knowledge, communication skills and comprehensive understanding of market trends will help drive our commitment to attracting talented, entrepreneurial advisors focused on growth and the enhancement of their client's experience" said Michael O'Brien, Managing Partner and National Director of Sales.

Kuhn said, "The opportunity to join a growing firm with a goal towards growth and expansion provided me with perfect next step in my career. I look forward to being part of a great team."

About Stratos Wealth Holdings

Stratos Wealth Holdings is a family of companies focused on supporting the growth of financial advisors across business models and affiliation structures. Stratos companies include Stratos Wealth Partners, Stratos Wealth Advisors, Stratos Wealth Enterprises, and Fundamentum.

Securities offered through LPL Financial, member FINRA/SIPC. Investment advice offered through Stratos Wealth Partners, Ltd., a registered investment advisor and a separate entity from LPL Financial.

