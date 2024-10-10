Stratos Wealth Partners' Jeff Concepcion Named Hispanic CEO of the Year by Wealth Solutions Report

BEACHWOOD, Ohio, Oct. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Stratos Wealth Partners (Stratos), a registered investment advisor, a part of Stratos Wealth Holdings, today announced its Founder and CEO Jeff Concepcion has been recognized as Hispanic CEO of the Year by Wealth Solutions Report as part of its 2024 Pathfinder Awards program.

The invitation-only Pathfinder Awards series recognizes the contributions of wealth management professionals of underrepresented identities. In honor of Hispanic Heritage Month, WSR highlighted Hispanic leaders for outstanding achievement in the industry. Concepcion was named Hispanic CEO of the Year for his part in leading Stratos Wealth Partners and fostering the firm's growth.

Under Concepcion's leadership, Stratos has been named to Barron's Top 100 RIA Firms for the seventh consecutive year. The firm rose to No. 22 on the national 2024 ranking. Stratos offers services to affiliated financial advisors and their clients. His dynamism and creative strategy as CEO allowed the firm to continually develop and expand its offerings, introducing initiatives like Stratos Private Wealth and the rebranding of Fundamentum as Stratos Investment Management.

"It is an honor to be recognized among so many excellent leaders in the wealth management community," he said. "This award also recognizes the outstanding efforts and contributions of the Stratos team, as I could not have done this alone. I am proud to be recognized as a Hispanic leader, though I know more work is needed to increase representation within the industry. I will continue to be an advocate for improving access to financial education."

Award recipients were chosen based on commitment, successful track records and overall impact in the wealth management industry. The publication said each honoree "exemplifies outstanding leadership, serving as a role model for their professional peers as well as those considering a career in wealth management."

