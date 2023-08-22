STRATOS WEALTH PARTNERS NAMED TO FASTEST GROWING RIA LIST

RIA Recognized in CityWire's 50 Growers Across Americas list for Ohio

BEACHWOOD, Ohio, Aug. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Stratos Wealth Partners (Stratos), a registered investment advisor (RIA) of Stratos Wealth Holdings, today announced it has been named to CityWire's 50 Growers Across America, which recognizes the fastest-growing RIAs in the country. Stratos was listed among three Ohio firms.

CityWire launched its 50 Growers in America project in 2020 to spotlight planning-centric Registered Investment Advisors (RIAs) making strides in their respective markets. The project's methodology involves analyzing growth over a specific timeframe to identify the firms at the forefront of industry evolution. The list was created using percentage growth in AUM, monetary growth in AUM and percentage growth in employees.

"We are incredibly honored to be recognized by CityWire as a fast-growing RIA in the nation. Our unwavering dedication to fostering growth and excellence in the advisory field remains a cornerstone of Stratos' mission," said Jeff Concepcion, Founder and CEO of Stratos. "We have been fortunate as a firm to have been successful in growing organically and through M&A activity including full buyouts and minority stakes in firms ranging from smaller affiliated firms to multi-billion-dollar international wealth managers. We could not have achieved this without the effort and dedication of Stratos team members."

About Stratos Wealth Partners

Stratos Wealth Partners, Ltd., an SEC Registered Investment Advisor, manages over $10.8 billion in advisory assets, and advises through LPL Financial, over $8.1 billion in brokerage and third-party managed assets for a total of $18.9 billion as of June 30, 2023. Stratos offers operational, strategic and revenue-generating resources, as well as a reliable infrastructure allowing advisors the flexibility to develop and grow their business. Since its founding, Stratos has grown to 279 independent advisors, has 70 home office staff, and has more than 97 locations in the United States.

Securities offered through LPL Financial, Member FINRA/SIPC.

Media Inquiries

Donald Cutler or Lorene Yue

Haven Tower Group

424.317.4856 or 424.317.4854

[email protected] or [email protected]

SOURCE Stratos Wealth