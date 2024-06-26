Stratos Wealth Partners Recognized as 2024 Top Workplace by The Plain Dealer

BEACHWOOD, Ohio, June 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Stratos Wealth Partners, (Stratos), a registered investment advisor, today announced it has been recognized as a 2024 Northeast Ohio Top Workplace by The Plain Dealer in Cleveland.

"We are honored to be recognized among other notable firms and organizations as a top place to work by The Plain Dealer," said Jeff Concepcion, Founder and CEO of Stratos. "When I created Stratos in 2008, I intended to build a financial services firm that not only provided financial advisors with the infrastructure, resources and support necessary to focus on advising clients but also to establish a community where team members and advisors would thrive. Culture should not be overlooked and I'm grateful Stratos has a passionate and dedicated team that fosters a top workplace environment."

The annual Top Workplaces awards, produced by research and consulting firm Energage, are determined by feedback captured by an employee engagement survey. Participating organizations must achieve a 35% response rate to be considered for the ranking.

Top Workplaces are based solely on quantitative employee feedback results, and demographic information collected, captured by the Energage Workplace Survey. The research-backed engagement survey is driven by the industry's benchmarks built on data from employees at thousands of organizations over the past 18 years. Stratos Wealth Partners, Ltd did not pay any compensation to be considered for the award.

About Stratos Wealth Partners

Stratos Wealth Partners, Ltd., a registered investment advisor, manages over $12.3 billion in advisory assets, and advises through LPL Financial, over $9.4 billion in brokerage and third-party managed assets for a total of $21.7 billion as of March 31, 2024. Stratos offers operational, strategic and a reliable infrastructure allowing advisors the flexibility to develop and grow their business. Since its founding, Stratos has grown to more than 275 independent advisors, has more than 75 home office staff, and has more than 120 locations in the United States.

Securities offered through LPL Financial, Member FINRA/SIPC.

Investment advice offered through Stratos Wealth Partners, Ltd, a registered investment advisor. Stratos Wealth Partners and LPL Financial are separate entities.

Media inquiries

Donald Cutler or Lorene Yue

Haven Tower Group

424.317.4864 or 424.317.4854

[email protected] or [email protected]

SOURCE Stratos Wealth