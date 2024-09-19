STRATOS WEALTH PARTNERS RISES TO NO. 22 ON BARRON'S TOP RIA FIRM'S LIST

Firm Appears on Annual Ranking for Seventh Consecutive Year

BEACHWOOD, Ohio, Sept. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Stratos Wealth Partners (Stratos), a part of Stratos Wealth Holdings, today announced it was named to Barron's Top 100 RIA Firms for the seventh consecutive year. The firm rose to No. 22 on the national 2024 ranking. It was No. 29 on the 2023 list.

"Our continued presence on this prestigious list is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our advisors and team members who enabled our growth and success," said Jeff Concepcion, Founder and CEO of Stratos Wealth Partners. "We're honored to be recognized again in an industry that continues to be competitive and complex."

Barron's Top RIA Firms list was created in 2016 to rank independent advisory based on assets managed by the firms, growth, technology spending, succession planning and other metrics. The publication gathered information based on a survey of the firm's assets, revenue, advisor growth and client retention. The methodology includes qualitative factors including experience, degrees, diversity, charitable work and compliance records.

About Stratos Wealth Partners

Stratos Wealth Partners, Ltd., an SEC Registered Investment Advisor, manages over $12.8 billion in advisory assets, and advises through LPL Financial, over $9.8 billion in brokerage and third-party managed assets for a total of $22.6 billion as of June 30, 2024. Stratos offers operational, strategic and a reliable infrastructure allowing advisors the flexibility to develop and grow their business.

Securities offered through LPL Financial, Member FINRA/SIPC. Investment advice offered through Stratos Wealth Partners, Ltd, a registered investment advisor. Stratos Wealth Partners and LPL Financial are separate entities.

On Sept. 13, 2024, Stratos Wealth Partners, Ltd. placed 22nd on the list for the year 2024. Stratos Wealth Partners, Ltd. applied for the award by submitting responses to a detailed questionnaire for the award committee's consideration. Stratos Wealth Partners, Ltd. did not pay any compensation to be considered for the award. The award is not representative of any one client's experience and is not indicative of our firm's future performance. The award was independently granted, as Stratos Wealth Partners, Ltd. has no affiliation with Barron's. Please note that the award is not a referral to, endorsement or recommendation of, or testimonial for the advisor with respect to its investment advisory or other services. Barron's weighs dozens of qualitative and quantitative components, including assets managed, the size and experience of teams, regulatory record of the advisors and firms, succession planning, technology spending, and staff diversity based on responses supplied by the advisor to a detailed survey.

Methodology: https://www.barrons.com/advisor/articles/barrons-methodology-for-ranking-financial-advisors-c4831b04

