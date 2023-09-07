STRATOS WEALTH PARTNERS THOUGHT LEADERSHIP AND FUNDAMENTUM INVESTMENT STRATEGIES AT LPL FINANCIAL FOCUS CONFERENCE

Founder and CEO Jeff Concepcion Presented Two M&A Strategy Sessions

Fundamentum Shared Investment Approaches

BEACHWOOD, Ohio, Sept. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Stratos Wealth Partners ("Stratos"), a registered investment advisor, focused on the support and success of independent financial advisors, announced today that its Founder and CEO Jeff Concepcion presented two strategy sessions at LPL Financials flagship Focus conference in San Diego. Fundamentum, LLC, a registered investment advisor, and affiliate of Stratos, also shared its investment approach.

LPL Focus is an annual industry event for clients of the broker-dealer network. The three-day event was held Aug. 4 to 7 at the San Diego Convention Center. Concepcion, who also hosts "The Evolving Advisor" podcast, presented two sessions on M&A strategies.

His "Strategies for Selling & Buying a Practice" session focused on placing value on a business, evaluating opportunities and challenges, selling or buying a practice and developing a sound exit plan. Concepcion also led a discussion with large enterprise owners on the challenges facing large RIAs.

"I was honored to be part of LPL's signature event and among the industry leaders presenting at this year's conference," he said. "Stratos Wealth Partners has experienced continued growth in recent years so I am grateful to have shared the experience and best practices we have learned during our M&A strategy."

Concepcion started Stratos in 2008 in Ohio and has grown the practice to a national network through acquisitions, development and coaching. The firm has advisors in 24 states.

John Nichol, Chief Investment Officer of Fundamentum, presented its investment approach at a breakout session that was moderated by Charles Shapiro, Chief Development Officer of Stratos.

About Stratos Wealth Partners
Stratos Wealth Partners, Ltd., an SEC Registered Investment Advisor, manages over $10.8 billion in advisory assets, and advises through LPL Financial, over $8.1 billion in brokerage and third-party managed assets for a total of $18.9 billion as of June 30, 2023. Stratos offers operational, strategic and infrastructure allowing advisors the flexibility to develop and grow their business. Since its founding, Stratos has grown to 290 independent advisors, has 73 home office staff, and has more than 100 locations in the United States.

Investment advice offered through Stratos Wealth Partners, a registered investment advisor

About Fundamentum, LLC
Fundamentum, an SEC registered investment adviser, provides portfolio management services for programs sponsored by its by its affiliated registered investment advisors, Stratos Wealth Partners and Stratos Wealth Advisors. Fundamentum is based in Beachwood, Ohio, and provides disciplined investment strategies tailored to clients' risk tolerance and objectives.

Fundamentum, LLC, an SEC Registered Investment Advisor, manages over $1.3 billion in advisory assets as of June 30, 2023.

Investment Advisory Services offered through Fundamentum, LLC.

