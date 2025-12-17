Stratos Wealth Partners Welcomes Financial Advisor Bill Coates to the Sewickley, Grove City, and Morgantown Offices

SEWICKLEY, Pa., Dec. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Stratos Wealth Partners is pleased to announce that Bill Coates has joined the firm as a Financial Advisor, serving clients across Western Pennsylvania and Northern West Virginia through its Sewickley and Grove City office locations.

Coates brings experience working with individuals, families and business owners to help them navigate financial planning decisions with clarity and purpose. As he strives to simplify complex financial concepts and focus on a client-first approach, Coates aims to ensure that each client's financial strategy aligns with their goals and values.

Before joining Stratos Wealth Partners, Coates served as a Financial Advisor with Clear Mountain Bank in Morgantown, West Virginia. He holds his Series 7 and 66 licenses through LPL Financial, earned his MBA from Waynesburg University, and has a bachelor's degree in political science from West Virginia University. Coates also serves on the Waynesburg University Alumni Council and remains active in his community. He and his family reside in Sewickley, Pennsylvania.

"Bill's commitment to building strong relationships and prioritizing what matters most to clients aligns perfectly with our team's approach," said Grant Butson, Wealth Advisor at Stratos Wealth Partners. "We are excited to welcome him and look forward to the value he brings to the families and individuals we serve across Pennsylvania and West Virginia."

Stratos Wealth Partners and its advisory team serve clients across every stage of life, whether planning for retirement, preparing for education expenses or establishing long-term estate and legacy strategies. The team emphasizes personalized guidance and ongoing support as clients' needs evolve.

Securities offered through LPL Financial, Member FINRA/SIPC. Investment advice offered through Stratos Wealth Partners, Ltd., a registered investment advisor. Stratos Wealth Partners and LPL Financial are separate entities.

