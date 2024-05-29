Stratos Welcomes Spain & Smith Wealth Advisors

Firm to Leverage Stratos Wealth Advisors' Advanced Technology and Comprehensive Practice Management Support to Enhance Growth

BEACHWOOD, Ohio, May 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Stratos Wealth Advisors (Stratos), a part of Stratos Wealth Holdings, today announced it has successfully recruited Spain & Smith of Pepper Pike, Ohio, to its platform. Led by industry veteran Henry "Hank" Spain, Managing Director and Senior Portfolio Manager, and supported by Dayna Smith, Wealth Advisor, the firm has more than $100 million in assets under management (AUM).

Spain & Smith helps clients better understand their finances by developing a long-term financial wellness program that aims to enable them to reach their goals. The team utilizes a trust-based approach to help clients with financial, retirement, Social Security, tax, estate, charitable and education planning, wealth management and risk management needs.

"As we examined how we wanted to expand in the future, we felt working with Stratos would be the best path to achieving our goals," Spain said. "Stratos' reputation is strong in Cleveland and around the country, and I know their team will help us fully utilize the technological and practice management solutions they offer allowing us to take our firm and clients forward."

Jeff Concepcion, Founder and CEO of Stratos Wealth Partners, added, "I've known Hank for years and have a deep respect for his approach to client service. I'm thrilled Hank and Dayna have joined us as they continue to grow their business by taking advantage of Stratos' scale and scope to enhance the way they support their clients."

About Stratos Wealth Advisors

Stratos Wealth Advisors, LLC, a Registered Investment Advisor, manages over $3.3 billion in advisory assets and over $279 million in third-party managed assets as of March 31, 2024. Stratos offers operational, strategic and a reliable infrastructure allowing advisors the flexibility to develop and grow their business. Since its founding, Stratos has grown to 65 advisors, has access to 82 home office staff, and has more than 30 locations in the United States.

About Stratos Wealth Holdings

Stratos Wealth Holdings is a family of companies focused on supporting the growth of financial advisors across business models and affiliation structures. Stratos companies include registered investment advisors Stratos Wealth Partners, Stratos Wealth Advisors, and Stratos Investment Management.

