Stratosphere Digital Pumps Up Internal Data And Reporting For Barry's Fitness Studios Worldwide

For the past two years, Barry's Fitness Studios based in Los Angeles has relied on the experts at Stratosphere Digital located in New York City to handle its back-office data.

"In the time of this global Covid-19 pandemic, fitness studios are struggling to stay afloat more than ever," says Steve Padis, Vice President, Strategy & Business Development. "The automated daily and weekly reports maintained by Stratosphere that go out to each of our studios as well as to our executive team give us real-time data on how the pandemic is affecting our business. Without these crucial back-office data systems, we wouldn't be nearly as equipped to make the quick strategic decisions needed to survive during these challenging times."

In 2018, Stratosphere Digital first took over the development of custom internal data and reporting systems for all of 70+ Barry's fitness studios worldwide. They integrated those systems with multiple fitness scheduling APIs, allowing for custom report generation.



"This vital data has enabled Barry's studios to expedite daily and weekly reports that are automatically delivered instead of laboriously producing manual email reports," explains Eliyah Finkelstein, Stratosphere's president. "Each studio receives a clear snapshot of how they're performing across dozens of relevant metrics, which saves time and revenues. They can quickly pinpoint trends and make adjustments, as required."



Stratosphere also created summary reports for Barry's executive team to better understand their business and make strategic decisions based on real-time data.

"Working with a global brand like Barry's has been an incredible opportunity," says Finkelstein. "We love being able to jump in and provide solutions that fit precisely to their needs—especially in the challenging times caused by the pandemic. We're thankful to Barry's for selecting Stratosphere's nimble team instead of a big bloated agency that couldn't provide the same on-the-spot, focused attention as we do."

Barry's is the global destination to get the best workout of your life. They are dedicated to changing lives worldwide through their workouts and community.

Stratosphere Digital is a small, full-stack digital design and development agency specializing in custom built web and mobile apps. They have worked with companies in healthcare, fitness, social media, education, and cannabis, to name a few categories.

