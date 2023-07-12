Stratovation Group and Supermarket Guru Launch Grocer Executive Panel

COLUMBUS, Ohio, July 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Supermarket Guru Phil Lempert and Stratovation Group today unveiled the Grocer Executive Panel, an effort to take the pulse of America's grocery sector. The initiative gathers insights from retail food executives related to innovations, market trends, and breaking issues, analyzes the results and reports back to those industry leaders in aggregate.

Spearheaded by Lempert, renowned food industry analyst and Supermarket Guru, and powered by Stratovation Group, a Midwest research, marketing and consulting firm, the effort will provide a tool supermarket executives and food companies can use to better inform their management decisions.

"The Grocer Executive Panel is a noncompetitive effort for grocery executives to share information and benefit from shared insights," said Lempert. "This will give decision-makers information intended to lift all boats, and ultimately benefit the consumer, and perhaps even the farmer who grew the food. We're making the food system smarter through shared information."

Stratovation Group, drawing from its focus in the food, agriculture, innovation and sustainability sectors, will manage the twice-monthly research effort.

"Our research expertise combined with Phil Lempert's grocery sector knowledge will create a powerful tool for the retail food sector," said Cam Camfield, founder and CEO of Stratovation. "The Grocer Executive Panel will provide decision-makers valuable data and analysis to navigate the ever-changing landscape of the retail food industry. The reports will empower food industry officials to tailor their offerings and devise effective marketing strategies."

"This collective intelligence resource will drive industry innovation and inform decision-making," Lempert said. "The Grocer Executive Panel will provide executives valuable insights to stay ahead in this highly competitive market."

To learn more or to be included in the panel process, retail grocery industry professionals can email inquiries to [email protected] or [email protected]. Potential sponsorship interest can also be expressed to either email address.

About Stratovation Group -- Stratovation Group is a full-service research, marketing and communications firm specializing in the food and agriculture sector. It conducts comprehensive qualitative and quantitative research to support decision-making across the industry.

About Phil Lempert (Supermarket Guru) -- Phil Lempert is a renowned food industry analyst, trend watcher, and writer. He is a trusted authority in the food industry, providing expert analysis through newsletters, podcasts and commentary on emerging trends. He frequently appears as an analyst on national newscasts.

SOURCE Stratovation Group