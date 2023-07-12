Stratovation Group and Supermarket Guru Launch Grocer Executive Panel

News provided by

Stratovation Group

12 Jul, 2023, 05:00 ET

COLUMBUS, Ohio, July 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Supermarket Guru Phil Lempert and Stratovation Group today unveiled the Grocer Executive Panel, an effort to take the pulse of America's grocery sector. The initiative gathers insights from retail food executives related to innovations, market trends, and breaking issues, analyzes the results and reports back to those industry leaders in aggregate.

Spearheaded by Lempert, renowned food industry analyst and Supermarket Guru, and powered by Stratovation Group, a Midwest research, marketing and consulting firm, the effort will provide a tool supermarket executives and food companies can use to better inform their management decisions.

"The Grocer Executive Panel is a noncompetitive effort for grocery executives to share information and benefit from shared insights," said Lempert. "This will give decision-makers information intended to lift all boats, and ultimately benefit the consumer, and perhaps even the farmer who grew the food. We're making the food system smarter through shared information."

Stratovation Group, drawing from its focus in the food, agriculture, innovation and sustainability sectors, will manage the twice-monthly research effort.

"Our research expertise combined with Phil Lempert's grocery sector knowledge will create a powerful tool for the retail food sector," said Cam Camfield, founder and CEO of Stratovation. "The Grocer Executive Panel will provide decision-makers valuable data and analysis to navigate the ever-changing landscape of the retail food industry. The reports will empower food industry officials to tailor their offerings and devise effective marketing strategies."

"This collective intelligence resource will drive industry innovation and inform decision-making," Lempert said. "The Grocer Executive Panel will provide executives valuable insights to stay ahead in this highly competitive market."

To learn more or to be included in the panel process, retail grocery industry professionals can email inquiries to [email protected] or [email protected]. Potential sponsorship interest can also be expressed to either email address.

  • About Stratovation Group -- Stratovation Group is a full-service research, marketing and communications firm specializing in the food and agriculture sector. It conducts comprehensive qualitative and quantitative research to support decision-making across the industry.
  • About Phil Lempert (Supermarket Guru) -- Phil Lempert is a renowned food industry analyst, trend watcher, and writer. He is a trusted authority in the food industry, providing expert analysis through newsletters, podcasts and commentary on emerging trends. He frequently appears as an analyst on national newscasts.

SOURCE Stratovation Group

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.