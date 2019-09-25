Strattam Capital Completes Majority Investment in MHC Software

MINNEAPOLIS and ASTON, Pa., Sept. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- MHC Software, a leader in enterprise content automation and document management software solutions, today announced a majority investment from Strattam Capital to drive innovation and growth. As part of this transaction, MHC simultaneously acquired Vanguard Systems, a leader in workflow and process automation solutions with offices in Pennsylvania and California. Headquartered in Minneapolis, MHC with this combination now serves over two million users across more than 1,100 customers including Boston Medical Center, CBS and Zaxby's.

The combined company delivers enterprise-grade content automation solutions that allow customers to enhance their productivity and profitability by transforming manual, paper-based processes into highly automated digital solutions. The company's software is utilized in myriad processes including the entire procure-to-pay cycle, and it seamlessly integrates with a wide range of ERP systems to ensure data integrity throughout the entire workflow process.

MHC also announced the promotion of Gina Armada to CEO. Gina has been with MHC since 2008 and most recently served as COO. Co-founder and prior CEO John Shields has become Chairman of the Board.

"This investment by Strattam builds on our successfully established practice of investing in founder-led businesses with best-in-class products," said Strattam Capital Founder and Managing Partner Robert Morse. "We're excited to partner with Gina and the MHC team as they continue to build and bring solutions to market that will enhance their collective product portfolio while delighting customers."

"We continue to be laser-focused on delivering solutions that allow our customers to achieve significant productivity gains," said MHC Software CEO Gina Armada. "We are very excited to partner with Strattam. We share a common vision of investing in MHC to drive increased innovation for our customers. We are also thrilled to welcome Vanguard to the MHC family. Vanguard is a highly strategic acquisition that extends our reach into new ERP ecosystems and brings novel capabilities that we look forward to introducing to our existing customers."

"The addition of the Vanguard product suite into MHC's product portfolio provides access to new features and capabilities to meet evolving customer demands," said Vanguard CEO Dave Engberg. "Our mobile application, eSign, and ID Protect products will enhance MHC's existing portfolio, and we're excited to be part of the team." All Vanguard employees have joined MHC.

Debt financing for the transaction was provided by Madison Capital Funding. DC Advisory served as exclusive financial advisor to MHC Software.

About MHC

MHC Software is a leader in enterprise content automation and document management software and services. MHC's solutions accelerate customers' digital transformation journeys via in-context content and automation to expedite information-sharing, plus reduce costs and increase productivity by leveraging web forms, workflow automation, OCR capture automation, flexible and dynamic content creation, and powerful self-service document access. For more information, visit https://www.mhcsoftwareinc.com/.

About Vanguard

Vanguard Systems provides workflow and process automation solutions designed to improve organizational efficiency and regulatory compliance. Vanguard's solutions solve the paper/productivity issues and make the power of information instantly available anywhere across the enterprise. Our total solution approach creates a working partnership to help your company realize the full potential of its content management solution. For more information, visit vansystems.com.

About Strattam Capital

Strattam Capital is a private equity firm with an innovative and focused approach to scaling established business IT companies. Our team's alignment and engagement practices are designed to deliver a better future for our companies. Strattam has offices in Austin and San Francisco. To learn more, visit Strattam.com.

About Madison Capital

Madison Capital Funding, founded in 2001, is a market leader in providing middle market companies with debt solutions. Since inception Madison has invested $34.4billion in 1,193 transactions with 305 different private equity sponsors. Madison is a leader in financing the software and technology sector.

About DC Advisory

DC Advisory is a leading investment bank specializing in M&A and private capital raising. DC Advisory and DC Advisory US are trade names for Daiwa Corporate Advisory LLC, a broker-dealer registered with the SEC and a FINRA member.

SOURCE Strattam Capital

