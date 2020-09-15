Strattner Technologies Partners with Pareteum to Launch Mobile Virtual Network Operator

NEW YORK, Sept. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Pareteum Corporation (Nasdaq: TEUM), a global cloud communications platform company, announced today that it has partnered with Strattner Technologies LLC, a subsidiary of Strattner Financial Group (OTC: SCNG), to launch the Strattner Voice brand, a GSM cellular network complementing its satellite communications network Strattner.Space.

Strattner Technologies will utilize Pareteum's Experience Cloud platform to enter the mobile communications market with the mission to reconnect Americans with their friends, family and business associates both in the US and across the world, in these pandemic times. Strattner is bridging the gap between cellular and satellite networks on a single smartphone device. Strattner.Space, the Satellite communications division of the company, has strategically combined with Strattner Cellular division to bring this product solution to market. David Blunk, CTO of Strattner Group stated, "We are very excited about the opportunity to go to market with a unified cellular solution that integrates rural market coverage on satellite technology."

The Pareteum Experience Cloud delivers connected services in over 200 territories worldwide and its reach continues to expand. The Pareteum Experience Cloud enables a host of powerful mobility, customer engagement, analytics, and intelligence services over the world's largest unified global network. This includes global Wi-Fi and cellular connectivity, inflight Wi-Fi service, application-to-person (A2P) messaging, location intelligence, and more. The platform's SaaS model enables rapid time to market for service launches and expansions and allows brands to pay-as-they-scale.

"We are thrilled to partner with Strattner Technologies to help launch their Mobile Virtual Network through our robust Experience Cloud platform," said Bart Weijermars, Pareteum's CEO. "The Pareteum Experience Cloud provides the flexibility and scalability to power a diverse range of services that will enable Strattner to enter the mobile communications market."

"We see tremendous growth in the satellite communications market and after launching our satellite communications service, Strattner.Space, we are thrilled to announce our partnership with Pareteum to launch our mobile network called Strattner Voice which will be available to the growing satellite-smartphone device market," said Timo Strattner, CEO of Strattner Group. "Our mission is to reconnect America. "

About Pareteum Corporation

Pareteum is an experienced provider of Communications Platform as a Service solutions. Pareteum empowers enterprises, communications service providers, early stage innovators, developers, IoT, and telecommunications infrastructure providers with the freedom and control to create, deliver and scale innovative communications experiences. The Pareteum platform connects people and devices around the world using the secure, ubiquitous, and highly scalable solution to deliver data, voice, video, SMS/text messaging, media, and content enablement. For more information please visit: www.pareteum.com.

About Strattner Technologies LLC

Strattner Technologies LLC builds, manages and commercializes technologies across a broad spectrum of industries with the mission to reconnect America. For more information please visit: www.strattnertechnologies.com.

About Strattner Financial Group (OTC: SCNG)

Strattner Financial Group is a diversified investment management firm focused on growing and managing the group's assets, commercial interests, subsidiaries and services across a broad spectrum of industries where the firm identifies value. For more information please visit: www.strattners.com.

Forward Looking Statements

Certain statements contained herein constitute "forward-looking statements" as defined by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements may include, without limitation, statements with respect to the Company's plans and objectives, projections, expectations and intentions. These forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, estimates and projections about the Company's industry, management's beliefs and certain assumptions made by management. Readers are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict, including risks arising from the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. We discuss many of these risks, uncertainties and assumptions in Item 1A under the heading "Risk Factors" in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018, as updated by our other filings with the SEC. Because such statements involve risks and uncertainties, the actual results and performance of the Company may differ materially from the results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Given these risks and uncertainties, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. Unless otherwise required by law, the Company also disclaims any obligation to update its view of any such risks or uncertainties or to announce publicly the result of any revisions to the forward-looking statements made here. Additional information concerning certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected or suggested in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, copies of which are available from the SEC or may be obtained upon request from the Company.

Pareteum Corporation

Media Inquiries

[email protected]

Pareteum Investor Relations Contacts:

Investor Relations +1 (646) 975-0400

[email protected]

Strattner Financial Group

Media Inquiries

[email protected]

Strattner Investor Relations Contacts:

Investor Relations +1 (929) 390 4650 ext. 101

[email protected]

SOURCE Pareteum Corporation

Related Links

http://www.pareteum.com

