Stratton Equities' Hard Money Meet And Greet On May 22

PARSIPPANY, N.J., April 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- New Jersey based Mortgage Lender, Stratton Equities, is making noise with their launch event; The Stratton Equities' Spring Meet and Greet on Wednesday, May 22. To RSVP or learn more information about the Spring Meet and Greet follow the link here: https://strattonequitiesspring2019.splashthat.com/

Stratton Equities is a leading Nationwide direct Hard Money Lender that offers the most diverse array of programs in Today's industry. Providing loans such as Hard Money, Private Money, Fix and Flip, Stated Income, Commercial, and more.

The Parsippany, NJ, flagship location is home to Founder, serial entrepreneur Michael Mikhail, and hungry Loan Officers that close their first loans in an unheard of previously - 4-6 weeks – and now they are ready to make a splash in the fast growing Mortgage lending industry with their upcoming Meet and Greet event.

After their soft launch in mid-2017, Stratton Equities focused on building their foundation of providing the most innovative programs at the lowest rates.

In early 2019, Stratton Equities became listed in the Scotsman Guide and focused their efforts on expanding outreach with the creation of their Seasonal Meet and Greets.

The focus of each event is to connect Loan Officers, Real Estate Agents, Developers and Investors – face to face – with curated one on one meetings during an entertaining affair focused on showcasing the high quality and luxury lifestyle that Stratton Equities possesses.

On Wednesday, May 22, The Stratton Equities' Spring Meet and Greet will commence at Son Cubano Restaurant in West New York, in partnership with Remax Realtor Carlie Carreira and Media Partner, Realty 411.

Attendees can enjoy signature themed cocktails, the New York City skyline, and tasty appetizers, while they network with top influential members in the industry.

All guests will be able to take home a Stratton Equities' VIP Gift Bag filled with products from their sponsors; Simplicity Title, Design + Build Enterprises, United Real Estate New Jersey, Nationwide Property & Appraisal Services.

To find out more about Stratton Equities, please visit www.strattonequities.com

For more information about the event and to RSVP, please visit https://strattonequitiesspring2019.splashthat.com/

All press or media inquiries should email, Jordan Elizabeth Gelber at Jordan@strattonequities.com

