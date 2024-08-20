Stratton Studios Collaborates with the PGA TOUR and Chain Games to Launch Groundbreaking Web3 Interactive Golf Game 'PGA TOUR RISE'

'PGA TOUR RISE' is a groundbreaking mobile game that merges the strategic depth of golf with the excitement of competitive play, powered by blockchain technology. Players embark on a journey from amateur to the PGA TOUR , competing on renowned courses, participating in real-time tournaments, climbing leaderboards, and earning 'Rise Bucks' for essential upgrades.

The upcoming golf minigames will feature a variety of engaging challenges, including precision putting contests, long drive challenges, and exhilarating hole-in-one competitions. The first minigame is set to launch later this year, offering players unique opportunities to experience the excitement of the PGA TOUR in an interactive format. The full game release is scheduled for 2026, promising an immersive golf experience that seamlessly blends the thrill of professional tournaments with pioneering blockchain integrations.

"The TOUR looks forward to working alongside Stratton Studios and Chain Games as we continue to connect and engage with golf enthusiasts and gamers alike," said Matt Iofredo, PGA TOUR SVP Licensing & Merchandising. "By integrating Web3 technology in golf games through our collaboration with these two innovative organizations, we are pushing the boundary of what's possible in sports games."

"We are thrilled to collaborate with the PGA TOUR to create a game that captures the essence of professional golf while harnessing the potential of Web3 technology," said Jay Klauminzer, CEO of Stratton Studios . "Our partnership with Chain Games as the publisher ensures that we have the expertise and support necessary to deliver an innovative game that is not only entertaining but also technologically advanced."

Adam Barlam, founder and CTO of Chain Games , added, "At Chain Games, we are dedicated to pushing the boundaries of what's possible in gaming. Working with Stratton Studios and the PGA TOUR allows us to bring blockchain technology to a mainstream audience in a fun and engaging way. This project is a testament to the innovative spirit of our teams, and we're excited to create a gaming experience that will resonate with fans worldwide."

The specific blockchain for the 'PGA TOUR RISE' game will be announced in due course, as Stratton Studios remains committed to selecting the optimal technology to enhance the game's features and player experience.

Stay tuned for further updates on this groundbreaking project as Stratton Studios, the PGA TOUR, and Chain Games collaborate on this unique digital golf experience. For more information, please visit: https://www.pgatour.com , https://chaingames.com , and https://strattonstudiogames.com .

**About Stratton Studios**

Stratton Studios is a multi-award-winning global game studio best known for their co-development partnerships with leading game engines and platforms with a focus on technical excellence and expert delivery, Stratton has recently bolstered the company with a large IP catalog. This expansion will continue to drive the company forward, curating experiences for all platforms that redefine what players expect as part of a gameplay experience. For more information on Stratton Studios, please visit: https://strattonstudiogames.com .

**About Chain Games Ireland**

Chain Games Ireland pioneers the publishing of blockchain-based games, blending the excitement of traditional gaming with the benefits of blockchain technology. Committed to delivering high-quality, innovative gaming experiences, Chain Games Ireland empowers players worldwide. For more information, please visit: https://chaingames.com/ .

About PGA TOUR

By showcasing golf's greatest players, the PGA TOUR engages, inspires and positively impacts our fans, partners and communities worldwide.

The PGA TOUR, headquartered in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, co-sanctions tournaments on the PGA TOUR, PGA TOUR Champions, Korn Ferry Tour, PGA TOUR Americas and administers PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry and PGA TOUR University. TOUR members represent the world's best players, hailing from 28 countries and territories. Showcasing the biggest moments in the sport with history and legacy on the line, the PGA TOUR has long-term domestic distribution partnerships for broadcast coverage on CBS, NBC and Golf Channel and video streaming service on ESPN+. Internationally, PGA TOUR coverage is available across 200+ countries and territories in 30 languages via 44 broadcast and digital partners. Virtually all tournaments are organized as non-profit organizations to maximize charitable giving, and to date, tournaments across all Tours have generated more than $3.93 billion.

Fans can follow the PGA TOUR on the new PGA TOUR app and PGATOUR.COM, and on social media channels, including Facebook , Instagram (in Spanish , Korean and Japanese ), LinkedIn , TikTok , X (in English , Spanish and Japanese ), WhatsApp (in English and Spanish ), WeChat , Weibo , Toutiao and Douyin .

SOURCE Stratton Studios & Chain Games