Stratus Acquires Priority LLC, formerly Priority Sign, a Provider of Turnkey Brand Implementation Services

Acquisition expands Stratus' footprint in key markets

CLEVELAND, June 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Stratus, the leading facilities services and brand implementation services firm, today announced the acquisition of Priority LLC ("Priority"), from Rubelmann Capital. Headquartered in Sheboygan, WI, Priority is a global turnkey brand implementation provider. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

The addition of Priority brings together two branding leaders with complementary strengths and business models. By integrating the expertise, resources, and client base of Priority, Stratus is positioned to deliver further value to customers and expands its footprint in key markets. This acquisition represents the fourth strategic acquisition executed by Stratus since 2021.

"This acquisition aligns seamlessly with our strategic vision for growth while also combining two teams with very similar core values. Our customers will also benefit from the addition of Priority through an expanded global presence and combined expertise. It's a 'win' for everyone, and we welcome the Priority team to Stratus," said Tim Eippert, CEO of Stratus.

Founded in 1997, Priority helps companies brand their spaces through signage, graphics, and branded environments. The company has worked with well-known global companies across many business segments including financial services, fitness, telecommunications, restaurant, retail, healthcare, and corporate facilities.

"We've spent decades building this business and driving growth. This combination builds upon the strong foundation we've created and will seek to unlock the growth potential for our team by enhancing our service offerings to better meet the evolving needs of our customers," said Jody Linnig, CEO of Priority.

Godfrey & Kahn represented Stratus in the transaction. Citizens M&A Advisory served as exclusive financial advisor and Haynes and Boone represented Priority in the transaction.

About Stratus

Stratus is a leading brand implementation and facilities services company offering signage solutions, energy services, repair and maintenance programs, and refresh and remodel capabilities across 50 states and 24 countries. With more than 50,000 projects completed annually, the Company provides versatile solutions for some of the world's largest and most recognized brands. Headquartered in Mentor, Ohio, Stratus has additional operations centers in Illinois, Texas, Florida, and New Jersey and production facilities in Texas, South Carolina, and Illinois. Stratus is a portfolio company of Vestar Capital Partners. For more information, please visit www.stratusunlimited.com.

About Vestar Capital Partners

Vestar Capital Partners is a leading U.S. middle-market private equity firm specializing in management buyouts and growth capital investments. Vestar invests and collaborates with incumbent management teams and private owners to build long-term enterprise value, with a focus on Consumer, Business & Technology Services and Healthcare. Since inception in 1988, Vestar funds have invested over $11 billion in 92 companies – as well as more than 200 add-on acquisitions – with a total value of approximately $52 billion. For more information on Vestar, please visit www.vestarcapital.com .

Media Contact:

Stefanie Arena

[email protected]

440.209.6325

SOURCE Stratus