Stratus Building Solutions Announces Rebranding, Changes Name to Stratus Clean

Premier Commercial Cleaning Franchise Unveils New Name, Logo, Tagline, and Website in Rebranding Initiative

LOS ANGELES, April 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Stratus Building Solutions, the leading commercial cleaning franchise and fastest growing franchise, has completed an extensive rebranding, introducing a new name "Stratus Clean." The update reflects the company's rapid expansion and a more focused, service-first identity.

The rebrand coincides with the company's 20th anniversary and marks a pivotal moment in its evolution. With the introduction of its new tagline, "Commercial Cleaning Elevated," Stratus Clean is positioning itself for its next phase of expansion and market leadership.

Stratus Clean

"This is a major milestone for our brand," said Doug Flaig, CEO of Stratus Clean. "We've experienced tremendous, hockey-stick growth over the past several years, and it became clear that our brand needed to better reflect who we are today and where we're going. Stratus Clean delivers a clearer, more focused message to our customers, franchisees, and partners."

The new brand identity is anchored in three core pillars:

Approachable – A customer-first mindset focused on being a trusted, easy-to-work-with partner

– A customer-first mindset focused on being a trusted, easy-to-work-with partner Excellence – A continued commitment to operational consistency, reliability, and high-quality service

– A continued commitment to operational consistency, reliability, and high-quality service Modern – A streamlined, digital-first look with refreshed colors and a more intuitive design

The updated logo subtly captures the essence of the brand's evolution. It incorporates three spire-like shapes, symbolizing the company's three-tier franchise model, the buildings it serves (and a nod to its previous logo), and the strength and stability of its foundation.

The rebrand comes on the heels of a period of exceptional expansion. Over the past four years, Stratus Clean has nearly doubled in size, surpassing 5,000 unit franchisees across more than 90 major markets in the U.S. and Canada. The brand's rapid growth is fueled by its three-tier franchise model, recurring revenue structure, and increasing demand within the $90 billion commercial cleaning industry. By moving away from the broader "building solutions" positioning, the company is sharpening its focus as a specialized leader in commercial cleaning services, with a proven, scalable franchise model.

"Our growth comes down to one thing: our franchisees," said Flaig. "Everything we do is centered around empowering them to succeed. When they win, the system wins. The new rebrand allows franchisees to deliver, giving them a fresh design and facelift to issue in a new era of growth."

Looking ahead, Stratus Clean has ambitious, but measured, growth goals, including continuing to grow systemwide revenue and continuing to expand within the vast North American commercial cleaning market.

For more information on the Stratus Clean franchise opportunity, please visit www.stratusfranchising.com or new consumer website www.stratusclean.com.

About Stratus Clean

Stratus Clean is an international franchise company in the commercial cleaning industry, founded in 2006 and headquartered in Los Angeles, California. Stratus was developed to provide environmentally friendly commercial cleaning services driven by dedicated, entrepreneurial, small-business owners and regional support offices. Stratus has over 5,000 unit-franchisees in major cities across the United States and Canada. Stratus is setting new standards in the building services and maintenance franchise industry by being the first to offer green janitorial products with their proprietary Green Seal Certified line of cleaning chemicals. To learn more about franchising opportunities, visit www.stratusfranchising.com.

SOURCE Stratus Clean