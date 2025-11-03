Stratus Building Solutions Ranks #228 on the 2025 Franchise Times Top 400, Highlighting Explosive Growth & Industry Momentum

The Franchise Times 400 ranking, compiled through independent analysis of franchise disclosure documents, SEC filings, and systemwide sales data, reflects a year of record-breaking growth for Stratus, which currently operates 93 Master Territories and more than 5,000 Unit Franchisees across the U.S. and Canada.

"Our consistent growth is the result of an opportunity-driven model that empowers entrepreneurs while meeting real business demand," said Doug Flaig, CEO of Stratus Building Solutions. "Earning a place among the top 250 franchise systems nationwide validates the strength of our model, the resilience of our network, and our ongoing mission to bring trusted, eco-friendly cleaning to more markets than ever before."

A Proven, Essential Franchise Opportunity

Stratus operates on a scalable, three-tier franchise model, providing entry points for both individual entrepreneurs and master franchise owners. The brand continues to target high-demand, underserved regions like New Mexico, Mississippi, and North Carolina's Piedmont Triad, where commercial cleaning demand is on the rise.

With average unit volumes exceeding $3.1 million, 90% recurring revenue, and nine distinct income streams, Stratus offers a compelling business opportunity in an essential and recession-resistant category.

"Our continued presence on the Franchise Times 400 list reinforces the strength of our model and the scalability of the Stratus opportunity," added Rob Lancit, VP of Franchise Development at Stratus Building Solutions. "Entrepreneurs are drawn to our system because it combines low overhead and high support with a mission-driven service that businesses depend on. We're doing more than building franchises; we're creating pathways for lasting success in one of the most essential industries in the world."

An Innovation-Driven Future

Backed by tools like Stratus Connect and OPUS, Stratus delivers operational transparency and efficiency through real-time reporting, photo verification, and performance dashboards, helping both clients and franchisees benefit from a technology-forward approach to cleaning.

As Stratus continues its exponential growth, the brand is modernizing through an ongoing rebranding initiative, refreshed marketing strategy, and expanding franchise footprint; all propelling it toward its goal of becoming the nation's most recognized name in commercial cleaning.

For more information on the Stratus Building Solutions franchise opportunity, please visit StratusFranchising.com.

About Stratus Building Solutions

Stratus Building Solutions is an international franchise company in the commercial cleaning industry, founded in 2006 and headquartered in Los Angeles, California. Stratus was developed to provide environmentally friendly commercial cleaning services driven by dedicated, entrepreneurial, small-business owners and regional support offices. Stratus has over 5,000 unit-franchisees in 93 major cities across the United States and Canada. Stratus is setting new standards in the building services and maintenance franchise industry by being the first to offer green janitorial products with their proprietary Green Seal Certified line of cleaning chemicals. To learn more about franchising opportunities, visit StratusFranchising.com.

SOURCE Stratus Building Solutions