Stratus Clean Reports Record First-Half Growth in Debut Year Under New Branding

Fast-Growing Cleaning Franchise Adds Five New Master Territories, Tops 5,200 Unit Franchisees and Racks Up Industry Honors in First Half of 2026

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Stratus Clean, the leading commercial cleaning company and fastest growing franchise, is reporting strong momentum through the first half of 2026, marking its first six months operating under its new name following an April rebrand. The company posted double-digit sales growth, added five new master franchise territories and continued to expand its unit franchisee base at a record pace, all while maintaining high customer retention.

In the first half of the year, Stratus Clean welcomed new master franchise territories in Tyler, Texas; Harrisburg, Pennsylvania; Rochester, New York; Lansing, Michigan; and Mobile, Alabama. The additions bring the brand's master territory count to 96 and its unit franchisee count to more than 5,200 systemwide across the United States and Canada.

"The first half of 2026 has reinforced everything we believed about this brand when we introduced Stratus Clean earlier this year," said Doug Flaig, CEO of Stratus Clean. "Our new master territory partners, our existing franchisees and our home office team have all rallied around a sharper identity, and the results speak for themselves. We're growing faster, retaining customers at a high level and giving our franchisees new AI-driven tools that make their businesses more efficient and more profitable."

The growth comes on the heels of the company's rebrand from Stratus Building Solutions to Stratus Clean, announced in April. The initiative introduced a new name, logo, tagline and website designed to reflect the brand's rapid expansion and a more focused, service-first identity as it entered its next phase of growth. Six months in, the company says the rebrand has been well received by franchisees, master territory partners and customers alike, and has helped sharpen the brand's positioning as a specialized leader in commercial cleaning.

Stratus Clean's first-half results have also translated into industry recognition. So far in 2026, the company has been named the No. 21 franchise overall on the Franchise 500 ranking, ranked No. 1 in the commercial cleaning category, and named a top franchise for under $50,000 in investment. The brand also claimed the No. 1 spot as the fastest growing franchise for the fourth consecutive year, setting a new franchise industry record in the process.

"Four years running as the fastest growing franchise in the country is not something any brand has done before us, and we don't take that for granted," said Flaig. "It's a direct reflection of the strength of our franchise model and the alignment we have with our franchisees around a shared vision. Looking ahead to the rest of 2026, our focus stays the same: keep our franchisees' scorecards strong and keep their businesses as profitable as possible."

Looking to the second half of 2026, Stratus Clean plans to continue its measured expansion strategy, prioritizing franchisee alignment with the company's vision and regular scorecard review of key performance metrics. Continuing to strengthen franchisee profitability remains one of the brand's top priorities as it builds on its record-setting run.

For more information on the Stratus Clean franchise opportunity, please visit www.stratusfranchising.com or new consumer website www.stratusclean.com.

About Stratus Clean

Stratus Clean is an international franchise company in the commercial cleaning industry, founded in 2006 and headquartered in Los Angeles, California. Stratus was developed to provide environmentally friendly commercial cleaning services driven by dedicated, entrepreneurial, small-business owners and regional support offices. Stratus has over 5,000 unit-franchisees in major cities across the United States and Canada. Stratus is setting new standards in the building services and maintenance franchise industry by being the first to offer green janitorial products with their proprietary Green Seal Certified line of cleaning chemicals. To learn more about franchising opportunities, visit www.stratusfranchising.com.

SOURCE Stratus Clean