Stratus Clean Enters Alabama with New Master Franchise Territories in Birmingham and Mobile

Fastest Growing Franchise Continues Strategic Growth Across the Southeast

LOS ANGELES, July 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Stratus Clean, the leading commercial cleaning and fastest growing franchise, continues their strategic expansion across the Southeast with the addition of new master franchise territories in Birmingham and Mobile, Alabama. The latest development showcases the brand's presence in one of the fastest-growing regions while creating opportunities for continued expansion across Alabama, Florida and the Gulf Coast.

The new master franchise territories will support the development of janitorial unit franchisees throughout their respective markets, bringing Stratus Clean's commercial cleaning services to more businesses.

"The Southeast continues to be one of the strongest regions for our brand," said Doug Flaig, CEO of Stratus Clean. "We're seeing sustained population growth, a healthy business climate and entrepreneurs looking for scalable business opportunities. Birmingham and Mobile are excellent markets for our proven system, and we're excited to continue building our presence throughout the region."

The Southeast remains a priority market for Stratus Clean due to its diverse economy, expanding business community and favorable cost of living. As commercial development continues across the region, the brand is focused on partnering with entrepreneurs who can support businesses through their proven commercial cleaning franchise model.

In Alabama, the company is actively seeking master franchise partners in Montgomery and Huntsville. Pensacola, Florida, also remains a key market as the brand continues their measured expansion throughout the Gulf Coast.

The expansion builds on a period of strong momentum for Stratus Clean. The company recently completed an extensive rebranding, introducing a new name, logo, tagline and website as it enters their next phase of growth. Today, Stratus Clean supports more than 5,000 unit franchisees across more than 96 major markets throughout the United States and Canada.

"Our franchise model is designed to help entrepreneurs build successful businesses while delivering exceptional service to their local communities," said Flaig. "As we continue expanding across the Southeast, we're looking forward to welcoming new franchise partners who share our commitment to excellence and customer service."

With average unit volumes surpassing $3.1 million and a business model built on 90% recurring revenue, Stratus offers an exceptional return on investment. The scalable, executive-level opportunity does not require a retail location, but rather just a 1,200–2,000 sq. ft. office space. Backed by a robust Item 19 and high franchisee satisfaction (86% of Masters say they'd do it again), Stratus stands out as a top choice in franchising.

For more information on the Stratus Clean franchise opportunity, please visit www.stratusfranchising.com or new consumer website www.stratusclean.com.

About Stratus Clean

Stratus Clean is an international franchise company in the commercial cleaning industry, founded in 2006 and headquartered in Los Angeles, California. Stratus was developed to provide environmentally friendly commercial cleaning services driven by dedicated, entrepreneurial, small-business owners and regional support offices. Stratus has over 5,000 unit-franchisees in major cities across the United States and Canada. Stratus is setting new standards in the building services and maintenance franchise industry by being the first to offer green janitorial products with their proprietary Green Seal Certified line of cleaning chemicals. To learn more about franchising opportunities, visit www.stratusfranchising.com.

SOURCE Stratus Clean