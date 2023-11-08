Stratus® Medical adds fifth U.S. patent and two Canadian patents to its 29-patent global IP portfolio for the NIMBUS® Electrosurgical RF Multitined Expandable Electrode

MAGNOLIA, Texas, Nov. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Stratus® Medical, a company focused on improving clinical outcomes for chronic pain patients by advancing radiofrequency (RF) technology for the treatment of pain, announced today the issuance of its fifth U.S. patent (U.S. Patent No. 11,806,070) and first two Canadian patents (Canadian Patent Nos. 2,778,997 and 2,799,505) for the NIMBUS® Electrosurgical RF Multitined Expandable Electrode ("NIMBUS"). 

These important patents further protect the Company's valuable NIMBUS intellectual property for its highly differentiated ablation technology for pain. The Company now owns 29 issued patents and 11 pending patent applications for its technology and will continue to submit additional applications.  NIMBUS is rapidly gaining market share in the U.S. and other important markets around the world, where Stratus Medical distributes through both direct sales representatives and distributor partners.

Bret Boudousquie, Stratus Medical, CEO, stated, "We continue to invest in our patents, trademark registrations, and trade secrets for our valuable RF ablation technologies. We are focused on NIMBUS becoming the preferred ablation technology to treat pain and are fortunate to work with many of the leading physicians and hospitals in the United States, United Kingdom, Australia, Brazil, Spain, and other countries utilizing NIMBUS to improve quality of life for patients."

Amitabh Gulati, MD, a Board-Certified, Interventional Pain Medicine Physician practicing in New York City and President of the World Academy of Pain Medicine United (WAPMU), commented, "We have been using NIMBUS RF ablation technology to treat spine and joint related pain in our practice for the past four years and are pleased with our clinical outcomes. The NIMBUS deployable tines are unique, allowing for technical simplicity during placement which reduces overall procedural time. Additionally, we have ongoing research which will validate the improved lesion size and shape of the NIMBUS ablation zone when compared to standard radiofrequency needles. We believe these qualities support NIMBUS as the preferred RF ablation technology for clinical and educational use."

About Stratus® Medical – Stratus Medical's mission is to improve clinical outcomes for chronic pain patients by advancing RF technology. The NIMBUS® Electrosurgical RF Multitined Expandable Electrode ("NIMBUS"), in combination with a radiofrequency (RF) generator and thermocouple probe, is intended for use in RF heat lesion procedures for relief of pain. NIMBUS is FDA cleared and CE marked. NIMBUS is easy to implement into existing workflow, has demonstrated reduced procedure time, and delivers substantial savings for many of our customers. Stratus Medical continues to invest in developing future technologies that are aligned with our mission. We are headquartered in Magnolia, Texas. 

