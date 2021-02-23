Stratus™ Medical announces issuance of third United States patent for the Nimbus® RF Multitined Expandable Electrode used in the treatment of pain

MAGNOLIA, Texas, Feb. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Stratus™ Medical, a company focused on advancing radiofrequency ablation (RFA) treatment for chronic pain, announced today that the United States Patent and Trademark Office has granted a third U.S. patent related to its Nimbus® RF Multitined Expandable Electrode. U.S. Patent No. 10,925,664, titled METHODS FOR RADIO FREQUENCY NEUROTOMY, issued on February 23, 2021.

Stratus Medical's newest U.S. patent contains 29 method claims, including claims directed to nerve ablation for pain relief. These claims provide broad protection for Stratus Medical's Nimbus technology. Stratus Medical now holds three U.S. patents and 18 patents outside the U.S. on this technology, with several additional patent applications pending.

Bret Boudousquie, Stratus Medical CEO, shared: "Nimbus radiofrequency ablation (RFA) is an important and rapidly growing treatment option for millions of patients suffering with chronic pain. We are delighted with the expansion of both our U.S. and international patent portfolios to protect our technology in the marketplace. Nimbus is rapidly building market share due to its numerous clinical advantages over other large volume lesion RFA options, including faster procedure times, ease of use and lower procedure cost. We expect to see continued growth as Interventional Pain Medicine Physicians increase their utilization of RFA with new procedure applications such as the knee, where coverage and payment was established in 2020 and improved significantly in 2021. Until recently, less than 1% of the of the millions of newly diagnosed knee arthritis patients have been treated with RFA. This presents opportunity to help many chronic pain patients with the Nimbus technology."

About Stratus Medical – Stratus Medical is a medical device company focused on reducing pain and suffering and improving the quality of life for chronic pain patients through innovation. The Nimbus® RF Multitined Expandable Electrode addresses the unmet need for an easy-to-use and cost-effective RFA device which provides a large volume lesion for sustained pain relief. Stratus Medical is headquartered in Magnolia, Texas and manufactures Nimbus in Salt Lake City, Utah.

SOURCE Stratus Medical

