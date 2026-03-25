Stratus Medical Recognized on Fortune's America's Most Innovative Companies List for 2026

MAGNOLIA, Texas, March 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Stratus® Medical, a company focused on advancing radiofrequency ablation (RFA) treatment for chronic pain, has been named to America's Most Innovative Companies 2026 by Fortune. This recognition is presented by Fortune and powered by Statista, a global leader for business data and market research statistics. This is the first time Stratus Medical has appeared on this prestigious list, which recognizes the Company's innovation culture.

According to Fortune, more than 10,000 companies were evaluated for inclusion on the list of America's 300 Most Innovative Companies. The focus of the list is US-based companies with at least 500 employees, but many earlier stage companies such as Stratus Medical were also considered. Stratus Medical ranked 45th out of the 300 companies recognized. Other medical device companies on the list included Boston Scientific, Zimmer, and Stryker.

To develop the list, Fortune partnered with Statista to evaluate companies based on product innovation, process innovation, and innovation culture. Statista utilized data collected from employees, consultants, patent attorneys, and patent data to evaluate process and product innovation.

Stratus Medical has demonstrated a strong commitment to innovation, investing 40% of its cumulative revenue into product development since 2020.

Stratus Medical's core technology, the patented NIMBUS® RF Multitined Expandable Electrode (NIMBUS) is used by leading physicians and hospitals in the United States and other countries for the treatment of pain.

Stratus Medical is leveraging the NIMBUS design for its neurovasis™ basivertebral nerve ablation (BVNA) system, which is nearing completion. Vertebrogenic low back pain develops when the vertebral endplates in the spine become damaged. Treatments include medications, physical therapy, and basivertebral nerve ablation (BVNA). It is estimated that more than 5 million people in the United States have vertebrogenic back pain.

Concurrently, the Company is finalizing its differentiated and patented Stratus® RF generator, which will provide the platform to power its RF devices. These forthcoming technologies will enable Stratus Medical to better serve its rapidly growing customer base.

The Stratus RF Generator and neurovasis technologies have not been submitted, evaluated, or cleared by the FDA.

"Stratus Medical has remained committed to product development and expanding our patent portfolio since day one," said Bret Boudousquie, CEO of Stratus Medical. "It is gratifying to work with the best doctors and hospitals to develop technologies that improve patient care, increase efficiency, and lower cost. Our work hits very close to home as many employees, friends, family, and customers have been successfully treated with NIMBUS."

About Stratus Medical – Stratus Medical is a medical device company focused on reducing pain and improving the quality of life for chronic pain patients through innovation. The Company has been recognized for revenue growth and innovation by Deloitte Technology Fast 500, Pepperdine Most Fundable Companies, Houston Business Journal's Top 300 Private Companies, and Fortune's America's Most Innovative Companies. The Company's foundational NIMBUS technology has rapidly gained market share in the US and other countries due to its ease of use, reduced procedure times, and large volume lesion providing sustained pain relief. Stratus Medical is headquartered in Magnolia, Texas.

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Stratus Medical

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SOURCE Stratus Medical