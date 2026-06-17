Stratus Networks Collaborates with Connectbase to Advance Digital Connectivity Commerce

Leading U.S. telecommunications provider leverages Connectbase's Seller Cloud to expand visibility and simplify engagement across the connectivity ecosystem

BOSTON, June 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Connectbase, the industry's only integrated Connectivity Commerce platform, today announced its ongoing collaboration with Stratus Networks, a leading provider of business communications and network solutions. Through Connectbase Seller Cloud, Stratus Networks is enhancing how its network services are discovered, accessed, and engaged with by buyers and partners across the industry.

Using Seller Cloud, Stratus Networks is able to efficiently publish and manage service availability, helping carriers, enterprises, and technology providers quickly identify and connect with its portfolio of connectivity services. Services available through the platform include traditional carrier-grade offerings such as Dedicated Internet Access (DIA) and Ethernet services, as well as innovative next-generation solutions including SLA-backed fiber Broadband.

The collaboration supports Stratus Networks' continued focus on improving customer engagement and streamlining how connectivity services are brought to market. By digitizing and automating service visibility, Stratus Networks can more effectively connect with buyers seeking reliable, high-performance network solutions.

"Our relationship with Connectbase has helped us create a more efficient and responsive experience for customers and partners alike," said Darren Feder, CEO at Stratus Networks. "Seller Cloud provides the visibility and flexibility needed to showcase our network capabilities in a more dynamic way while helping us engage with new opportunities faster. We value the collaborative approach Connectbase brings to the industry and look forward to continuing to grow together."

Connectbase Seller Cloud enables providers to modernize how they market and sell connectivity through real-time serviceability, automated network intelligence, and ecosystem-wide visibility. By participating in the Connectbase ecosystem, providers can increase operational efficiency, improve speed-to-engagement, and create stronger connections with buyers across the market.

"Stratus Networks has been a valued part of the Connectbase ecosystem, and we're excited to continue building on our collaboration together," said Ben Edmond, CEO and Founder at Connectbase. "Their commitment to delivering reliable, customer-focused connectivity solutions aligns closely with our mission to make Connectivity Commerce more connected, transparent, and efficient for the entire industry."

Join Stratus Networks and Connectbase at The Connected World LIVE 2026 in Chicago (September 8–11)— to explore how this collaboration reflects the increasing demand for automated, real-time connectivity intelligence and highlights the value of strong ecosystem partnerships in transforming how connectivity services are bought and sold.

About Stratus Networks

For more than 25 years, Stratus Networks has been serving businesses of all sizes by building and operating superior fiber optic networks and the business communications services on those networks. Specializing in internet, data, voice, and cloud solutions, Stratus's technology platform and service model ensure the right technology solutions matched with a top-notch customer experience. For media inquiries, please contact [email protected]. For more information, please visit stratusnet.com.

About Connectbase

Connectbase is the Operating System for Connected Commerce, transforming how the connected world transacts. Built on trusted, location-based intelligence and automated workflows, the Connected World Platform enables buyers, sellers, and channel partners to digitize the entire connectivity lifecycle—from discovery to order—across billions of serviceable locations. Connectbase powers automation, intelligence, and monetization across the global connectivity and AI infrastructure ecosystem. Visit Connectbase at connectbase.com and follow us on LinkedIn at linkedin.com/company/connectbase-us/

For media inquiries, please contact:

Gabe Venturi

SVP, Marketing & Product Operations, Connectbase

[email protected]

(508) 202-1807

SOURCE Connectbase