Stratus Networks Selects Precision Optical Technologies Passive Optical Network Access Solution -- OpenPath™ to Expand Fiber Network

ROCHESTER, N.Y., July 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Precision OT, a key brand in Belden's broadband solutions portfolio, announces that Stratus Networks, a leading data and voice network services provider, has chosen OpenPath™ as its solution to expand its all-fiber network in Central Illinois, providing more robust connectivity opportunities to its customers.

OpenPath™, Precision OT's fully end-to-end Passive Optical Network (PON) solution, will provide enhanced internet connectivity to Multi-dwelling Units (MDUs) to help Stratus Networks meet its customers' current data usage rates as well as scale in response to the burgeoning demand for bandwidth. The network expansion will play a crucial role in empowering Stratus' customers to access high speed broadband, video streaming & telehealth services, remote learning, and more.

OpenPath™ leverages a white box hardware model, with interoperability at its core, enabling flexible, extensible deployments of 10 Gigabit Symmetrical Passive Optical Networks (XGS-PON). Now generally available, the solution removes vendor-lock scenarios to provide a genuinely open technology that evolves with customers. OpenPath™ also brings an easy-to-use management system, seamlessly integrating with existing infrastructure and software systems.

"Finding a partner with a deepened understanding of Passive Optical Networking (PON) and engineering experience was critical to our solution selection," said Ben Russell, CTO, Stratus Networks. "We required a simple-to-deploy solution that would help us achieve our current objectives and empower us with the ability to meet our customers' evolving needs. OpenPath™ does all that and more, and with a systems integration partner that understands our specific objectives."

"Our partnership with Stratus Networks is a testament to our tireless dedication to creating targeted solutions that positively and precisely change how today's networks are built, supported, and managed," said Keith Habberfield, SVP Sales & Marketing, Precision OT. "OpenPath™ creates nimble PON networks with endless scalability, all while being tailored to each network operator's needs, driving their speed to market up in an era of budgetary compression."

Precision OT will be onsite at Fiber Connect 2024, held July 28-31 in Nashville, TN, to demonstrate OpenPath™. Visit Booth #209 to meet with the team onsite, or pre-book a meeting by emailing [email protected].

Precision OT is a systems integration company focused on end-to-end optical networking solutions, network design services and cutting-edge product development advancements. Backed by our extensive experience and robust R&D efforts, we play an integral role in enabling next-generation optical networks worldwide. For more information, visit www.precisionot.com.

