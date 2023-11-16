Stratus Security named a top B2B company for cyber security services

MELBOURNE, Australia, Nov. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Stratus Security, a leading cyber security consultancy specializing in penetration testing, today announced its recognition as a 2023 Global Award winner for cyber security services on Clutch, the leading global marketplace of B2B service providers. Honorees are selected based on their industry expertise and ability to deliver, scores that are calculated based on the client feedback from thousands of reviews published on Clutch. For the sixth consecutive year, Clutch has honored its top B2B companies with the Global Award designation.

Stratus Security Recognized as a Clutch Global Leader for 2023 Stratus Security Recognized as a Clutch Global Leader for 2023

Stratus Security is honored to be recognized as a 2023 Fall Clutch Global Award winner. This award is a testament to the excellent client work we have delivered this year as recognized through the voice of our customers in their reviews on Clutch. We're proud to be recognized as a cyber security leader on a global scale. Clutch Global Awards showcases the very best in the B2B services industry worldwide.

"Our recognition as a Clutch Global Leader is not only an honor but also a reflection of our unwavering commitment to cyber security excellence," said Colin Watson, CTO of Stratus Security. "In today's complicated world, our focus remains steadfast on delivering innovative and effective solutions to combat the increasing complexities of cyber threats. This award is a testament to our team's dedication and expertise in safeguarding our clients' digital assets."

"We are thrilled to showcase the incredible success of leading companies worldwide on our platform," said Sonny Ganguly, Clutch CEO. "Their dedication to delivering outstanding services has not only contributed to their own success but has also empowered countless clients to thrive. We aim to highlight this year's industry frontrunners and facilitate connections for Clutch users seeking top-notch services tailored to their specific needs."

Innovative Solutions for Modern Threats

In an time when threats can be overwhelmingly sophisticated, Stratus Security has distinguished itself through its innovative approach to cyber security. The company's bespoke services are designed not only to identify vulnerabilities but also to provide actionable insights for robust security enhancements. This proactive stance has been instrumental in safeguarding the digital assets of numerous clients, ranging from startups to large enterprises.

Commitment to Security

At the heart of Stratus Security's success is a deep-rooted commitment to client security. The consultancy's team of seasoned experts develop the latest techniques and tools to stay ahead of emerging cyber threats. Stratus Security's personalized approach ensures that each client receives a tailored security strategy that aligns with their specific needs and industry standards.

View some of our recent work and reviews on our Clutch profile https://clutch.co/profile/stratus-security

ABOUT STRATUS SECURITY

Stratus Security is a premier cyber security consultancy specializing in advanced penetration testing services. With a focus on innovation and client-centric solutions, Stratus Security is at the forefront of protecting businesses against modern digital threats. For more information, visit https://www.stratussecurity.com

MEDIA CONTACT

Colin Watson

0414573231

SOURCE Stratus Security