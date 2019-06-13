Stratus Wealth Advisors Expands Services to Small Business Clients

SILVER SPRING, Md., June 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Sam Brownell, CFA®, MBA, founder of Stratus Wealth Advisors (formerly Stratus Capital Management), has successfully completed the requirements to become a Certified Valuation Analyst® from the National Association of Certified Valuators and Analysts (NACVA). The CVA designation is the most widely recognized business valuation credential and the only business valuation credential accredited by the National Commission for Certifying Agencies®.

Sam Brownell Approved as Certified Valuation Analyst Professional

Brownell, who earned an MBA from University of Maryland's Robert H. Smith School of Business, founded Stratus Capital Management in 2013 as a fee-only registered investment advisory firm, to provide goals-based investment management to individuals and small businesses. As the firm grew, an increasing number of small business clients sought advice on their business growth issues, including valuation, tax strategy and M&A, which led Brownell to pursue the CVA® certification.



EXPANDED SERVICES

Stratus Wealth Advisors is now the umbrella company for three lines of business: Stratus Legacy Planning, Stratus Capital Management and Stratus Valuation. The Stratus family of companies was created to meet the multiple needs of the firm's business owner clients while ensuring a fair and appropriate business model for the financial planning, asset management and business valuation services.

"Ever since the founding of the firm, we have been sought out by business owners for both business and personal financial planning," said Brownell. "Becoming formally certified in business valuation was a natural step in our evolution and the current business structure enables us to provide the full range of services our clients require."

For more information, visit www.stratuswealthadvisors.com.

ABOUT STRATUS WEALTH ADVISORS

Stratus Wealth Advisors (formerly Stratus Capital Management) was founded in 2013 to provide goals-based investment management to individuals and small businesses. In 2019, the firm became Stratus Wealth Advisors, the umbrella for three business entities: Stratus Legacy Planning, Stratus Capital Management and Stratus Valuation. Stratus Wealth Advisors offers comprehensive financial planning and asset management, as well as providing business valuation, tax strategy and financial strategy consulting to small-medium-sized businesses. Visit www.stratuswealthadvisors.com.



Media Contact:

Leslie Swid

Impact Communications

(913) 649-5009

leslieswid@impactcommunications.org

